ZEN Vs UFA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live Schedule

Zenit St Petersburg will go up against FC UFA in a Russian Premier League encounter on March 9, 2020. The home team are top of the Russian Premier League standings with 46 points from 20 matches so far. FC UFA are ninth in the Russian Premier League standings with 25 points. They will hope to pull off an upset at the Krestovsky Stadium on Monday. You can play the ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Throwback to when Zenit last played UFA FC

Our visitors tomorrow return to the @gazprom_arena exactly 365 days after their previous visit, where it took quick-fire goals from Rigoni and Azmoun to turn around the tie and secure victory for the blue-white-sky-blues 🌊



🎟️ https://t.co/8chp3g1yih | #ZenitUfa pic.twitter.com/yiZm4OEadD — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) March 8, 2020

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction - Zenit St Petersburg squad

Mikhail Kerzhakov, Nikita Goylo, Alexdaner Vasyutin, Nikolay Rybikov, Andrey Lunev, Wilmar Barrios, Branislav Ivanovic, Vyacheslav Karavev, Igor Smolnikov, Emanuel Mammana, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Danila Prokhin, Douglas Santos, Yordan Osorio, Malcom, Emiliano Rigoni, Daler Kuziaev, Oleg Shatov, Yury Zhirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Leon Musaev, Alex Sutormin, Daniil Shamkin, Sardar Azmoun, Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba, Maksim Bachinski, Ilya Vorobjov

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction - UFA FC squad

Aleksey Chernov, Yuri Shafinsky, Aleksandr Belenov, Danil Krugovoi, Pavel Alikin, Alexey Nikitin, Bojan Jokic, Denis Terentjev, Aleksandr Putsko, Ionut Nedelcearu, Aleksandr Sukhov, Turgai Mokhbaliev, Jemal Tabidze, Oston Urunov, Catalin Carp, Olivier Thill, Lovro Bizjak, Kirill Folmer, Nikolay Giorgobiani, Artem Golubev, Andrés Vombergar, Vyacheslav Krotov, Daniil Fomin, Azer Aliev, Andrey Vlasov, Dmitri Sysuev, Gamid Agalarov, Danila Emelyanov, Andrei Kozlov

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 match schedule

Date - March 9, 2020

Kick-Off time - 9:30 PM IST

Venue - Krestovsky Stadium

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: A Belenov

Defenders: Y Rakitskiy, J Tabidze, A Putsko

Midfielders: Malcolm, O Shatov, K Folmer, D Fomin (VC)

Forwards: S Azmoun, A Dzyuba (C), L Bizjak

ZEN vs UFA Dream11 prediction

Zenit St Petersburg will start as favourites to win against UFA FC in their Russian Premier League clash on Monday.

Note: Please keep in mind that this ZEN vs UFA Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The ZEN vs UFA Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

