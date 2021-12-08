Zenit Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Russian Premier League team FC Zenit are up against Premier League table-toppers Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash at the Kretovsky Stadium on Wednesday. Chelsea travel to Russia after facing a 3-2 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League 2021-22 while, Zenit head into the match after drawing their last Russian Premier League game 2-2 against FC Rostov. Meanwhile, Chelsea defeated Juventus 4-0 in their last Champions League clash on November 24, while Zenit drew their game against Malmo 1-1 on November 24.

Chelsea currently sit at the top of the Group H standings with four wins and one loss, while Zenit sit third with one win and three losses. The last time both teams faced each other in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Chelsea earned a 1-0 victory. Romelu Lukaku starred in the match for Chelsea by striking at the 69th minute.

How to watch Zenit vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the Zenit vs Chelsea match by tuning into the live telecast by the official broadcaster of the Champions League in India, Sony Pictures Sports Network(SPSN). The live telecast will be available on the Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels. At the same time, fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on the Sony LIV app and website, alongside the JioTV mobile application. The match is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday from the Krestovsky Stadium.

How to watch Zenit vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the Zenit vs Chelsea match by tuning in to BT Sport. The match will be live-streamed on the BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport ESPN. The scheduled starting time of the match in the UK is 6:00 PM on Wednesday.

How to watch Zenit vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United State(US) can enjoy the live streaming of the Zenit vs Chelsea match, on TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, UniMás. The match is scheduled to start at 12:45 PM, Wednesday in the US.

Image: Instagram@chelseafc/@zenit_spb