Zenit Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Zenit take on Lazio on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, with the Russian side yet to notch up a point in the competition. The Zenit vs Lazio live stream will begin on Wednesday, November 4 at 11:25 pm IST. Here is the Zenit vs Lazio live streaming information, Zenit vs Lazio team news and how to catch the Zenit vs Lazio live score.

Zenit vs Lazio live score: Match preview

Zenit have made a poor start to their Champions League campaign, losing their first two games in the competition. Sergei Semak’s side lost their opening fixture against Club Brugge 2-1, before losing the away trip against Borussia Dortmund 2-0. The Russian side have fared much better domestically, winning eight out of their first 13 games and collecting 27 points in the process. Zenit will be hoping to turn around their poor European run against Lazio, which has seen them win just three out of their last 13 European games.

While Lazio’s European record isn’t that impressive either, the Serie A side have made a solid start this season. Their impressive 3-1 victory over Dortmund on Matchday 1 was just their second European victory in 13 games, which was followed by a 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge. The Italian side come into this game on the back of a more boosting 4-3 win over Torino in the league.

Zenit vs Lazio live streaming: Injury updates

Zenit: Ex-Barcelona winger Malcom misses out with a knee injury, while star striker Sardar Azmoun is doubtful for the game with an illness.

Lazio: The visitors have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to quarantine their entire squad a few days ago as a result. Most of the players returned for the Serie A side, although Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Ciro Immobile, Lucas Leiva and Thomas Strakosha will miss the Champions League game. Defender Stefan Radu and Senad Lulic are unavailable as well.

Zenit vs Lazio live match: Probable playing 11

Zenit: Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Santos; Barrios; Erokhin, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Driussi; Dzyuba

Kerzhakov; Karavaev, Lovren, Rakitskiy, Santos; Barrios; Erokhin, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Driussi; Dzyuba Lazio: Reina; Patric, Hoedt, Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Pereira, Parolo, Fares; Correa, Caicedo

We take on @OfficialSSLazio in the #UCL for the first time tomorrow and we've asked @S_K_MOORE from @The_Laziali to tell us all we need to know about the Italian side! 🇮🇹



📰 https://t.co/OQS7wXsysm | #ZenitLazio pic.twitter.com/f8rzYOVecz — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) November 3, 2020

How to watch Zenit vs Lazio live telecast in India?

The Zenit vs Lazio live telecast in India will not be available for viewers. However, fans can watch the Zenit vs Lazio live stream online by logging onto the SonyLIV website and application. Fans can also follow the respective teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Zenit vs Lazio live score: Match prediction

According to our Zenit vs Lazio prediction, Lazio are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Zenit_spb Instagram, S.S Lazio Instagram