Zidane Backs Karim Benzema For Ballon DÓr This Year; 'had The Honour Of Coaching Him'

France football legend and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d'Or at least once in his career. 33-year-old Benzema is currently in excellent form for his nation as well as club Real Madrid and earlier this month, he was shortlisted for the much-coveted award among 30 players.

The Lyon-born Benzema also helped France win the UEFA Nations League, which also happened to be his maiden international trophy. The veteran will be up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo in the quest for the prestigious award.

Having coached him in Real Madrid, the 49-year-old Zidane said that Benzema is versatile and knows the art of doing most of the tasks with sheer precision.

Benzema deserves it feels Zidane

"Karim is in fine form. I would give him the Ballon d'Or. He deserves it. Benzema deserves it. He is an incredible player; I had the great honour of coaching him," Zidane told Telefoot.

"He knows how to do everything on the field. He is above [everyone] and I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d'Or," he added.

Karim Benzema also conjured cheers from Arsene Wenger, the former Arsenal coach. Wenger stated that the Frenchman has raised the bar in the last few months and is at the top of his game. However, he also believed that number of trophies won by a footballer may play a massive role in deciding the eventual winner of the Ballon d'Or.

"There are no outright favourites this year. In terms of individual performance and consistency, Benzema is at the highest level. The uncertainty is: will the weight of trophies play a decisive role?" Wenger said.

Hugo Lloris, the captain of the France national football team, also lauded Benzema for leading from the front. "Benzema leads by example. What he does on the field, his stats...he deserves all the praise we give him," Lloris said.

Earlier this month, Benzema said that getting his hands on the Ballon d'Or is one of his biggest objectives. It remains to be seen whether or not he manages to win the trophy.

