Zidane Birthday: Fans, Football Community Flood Social Media With Wishes For France Legend

Several France and Real Madrid fans took to social media on Wednesday, June 23, to wish their legend, Zinedine Zidane, a happy birthday. The Los Blancos star is a two-time Serie A winner (1996, 1997) with Juventus, a LaLiga (2002-03) and Champions League winner (2001-02) with Real Madrid and a World Cup winner with France (1998). Here is a look at the Zinedine Zidane birthday wishes from the football community as the France and Real Madrid legend turned 49 this year.

Zinedine Zidane birthday: UEFA and FIFA Twitter handles pay tribute to France and Real Madrid legend

Zinedine Zidane has undoubtedly left a legacy of his own for both club and country not just as a manager but more so as a player. Zidane has won several accolades over his playing career with the 1998 Ballon d'Or award being the most prestigious. Here are some clips featuring the France legend in UEFA and FIFA competitions.

The most gifted footballer of his generation...



🇫🇷 Happy birthday, Champions League icon Zinédine Zidane! 🎉

🇫🇷 Zinédine Zidane goals! Sum up this icon in three words 👇

🗓️ 1998, Paris: Zinedine Zidane inspires one of the greatest nights in French sporting history 🏆



🗓️ 2006, Frankfurt: 'Zizou' delivers one of the most mind-blowing performances in #WorldCup history 🤯



🎂 Happy birthday to a @FrenchTeam immortal 🇫🇷

🇫🇷 Enjoy the genius of Zinédine Zidane on his 49th birthday! 🥳

Zinedine Zidane birthday: Footballing world sends wishes

Happy 49th Birthday to Zinedine Zidane! 👑

Happy birthday to one of the greatest Real Madrid legend and 🐐 midfielder. Thank you for being a true Madridista Sir..! #Zidane

Zidane stats for Juventus:



🎽 212 Apps

⚽️ 31 Goals

🎯 38 Assists



🏆 2× Scudetto

🏆 1× Suppercoppa

🏆 1× UEFA Super Cup

🏆 1× Intercontinental Cup



🏅 1× Ballon d'Or

🏅 1× Italy FOTY

🏅 2× FIFA The Best



Happy 49th Birthday, Zizou! 🎂🎉

“I compare him [Havertz] to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation.



"Zidane didn’t seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too.”



- Lothar Matthaus

"𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗭𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗭𝗶𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗲." 🐐🙌🏻



— The GREAT ZIZOU is One of The Only Players to Win Everything - He Could as a Player.

Zidane next job: Where could the former Real Madrid boss go next?

As one can see in the tweets above, even though Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid as a manager just a few weeks ago, the Blancos fans have not forgotten their legend. Zidane left the Spanish capital for a second time reportedly due to the lack of faith Los Blancos showed in him from a long term perspective. The France legend wrote in a statement that everything he had built over the past few years had been forgotten.

"In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," Zidane had said earlier.

With several top sides having signed their managers, Zidane could take a page out of Massimiliano Allegri and Pep Guardiola's book by taking a sabbatical before returning to a job at a top club. Allegri last managed Juventus from 2014 to 2019 and will return to the Serie A giants once again this season. Meanwhile, Guardiola took over Bayern Munich in 2013 after leaving Barcelona in 2011. Considering the need to deliver results quickly, a Zidane next job can be expected soon, especially if one of the clubs were to sack their managers mid-season or at the end of the 2021/22 season.

