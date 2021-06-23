Last Updated:

Zidane Birthday: Fans, Football Community Flood Social Media With Wishes For France Legend

Zinedine Zidane birthday: Here is a look at how the footballing world paid its tribute to the France and Real Madrid legend on his 49th birthday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Zinedine Zidane

Image Credits: FIFA/Twitter


Several France and Real Madrid fans took to social media on Wednesday, June 23, to wish their legend, Zinedine Zidane, a happy birthday. The Los Blancos star is a two-time Serie A winner (1996, 1997) with Juventus, a LaLiga (2002-03) and Champions League winner (2001-02) with Real Madrid and a World Cup winner with France (1998). Here is a look at the Zinedine Zidane birthday wishes from the football community as the France and Real Madrid legend turned 49 this year.

Zinedine Zidane birthday: UEFA and FIFA Twitter handles pay tribute to France and Real Madrid legend

Zinedine Zidane has undoubtedly left a legacy of his own for both club and country not just as a manager but more so as a player. Zidane has won several accolades over his playing career with the 1998 Ballon d'Or award being the most prestigious. Here are some clips featuring the France legend in UEFA and FIFA competitions.

Zinedine Zidane birthday: Footballing world sends wishes

Zidane next job: Where could the former Real Madrid boss go next?

As one can see in the tweets above, even though Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid as a manager just a few weeks ago, the Blancos fans have not forgotten their legend. Zidane left the Spanish capital for a second time reportedly due to the lack of faith Los Blancos showed in him from a long term perspective. The France legend wrote in a statement that everything he had built over the past few years had been forgotten.

"In May 2018 I left because after two and a half years, with so many victories and so many trophies, I felt the team needed a new approach to stay at the very highest level. Right now, things are different. I’m leaving because I feel the club no longer has the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," Zidane had said earlier.

With several top sides having signed their managers, Zidane could take a page out of Massimiliano Allegri and Pep Guardiola's book by taking a sabbatical before returning to a job at a top club. Allegri last managed Juventus from 2014 to 2019 and will return to the Serie A giants once again this season. Meanwhile, Guardiola took over Bayern Munich in 2013 after leaving Barcelona in 2011. Considering the need to deliver results quickly, a Zidane next job can be expected soon, especially if one of the clubs were to sack their managers mid-season or at the end of the 2021/22 season.

First Published:
