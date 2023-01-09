'Zidane Is France': Mbappe Defends Football Legend After FFF President’s Cryptic Comments

French footballer Kylian Mbappe took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours of Monday to defend the legendary Zinedine Zidane. The 24-year-old’s tweet is understood to be a response toward French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet, who made some controversial comments on the football legend. This comes after Le Graet extended current France coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until July 2026.

“Zidane is France, you don’t disrespect a legend like that,” Mbappe wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, during an appearance on RMC radio’s talk show on Sunday, the FFF president was questioned about the rumors that suggested Zidane will take over as Brazil’s manager. “I’d be surprised if he went there. But he can do what he likes, it doesn’t concern me. I’ve never met with him (Zidane), and we (the FFF) never considered parting ways with Didier,” Le Graët said.

Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 8, 2023

"I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone"

Le Graet further revealed his thoughts and said he wouldn’t care even if Zidane went to Brazil. “Would it upset me that (Zidane) went there? I couldn’t care less. He can go where he likes, to a big team, a national team ... Did Zidane try to contact me? Certainly not, I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone,” he added.

Meanwhile, France’s sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also revealed her displeasure on coming to know about Le Graet’s derogatory remarks. She addressed Le Graet as ‘president’ and said, “A shameful lack of respect, which hurts us all, toward a legend of our sport. A ‘president’ of the top sporting federation in France should not say that. Apologies, please, for going too far on Zidane.”

Former French forward Zinedine Zidane is considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. He led France to their first-ever FIFA World Cup title in 1998, before winning the European Championship in 2000. Just like Mbappe He scored goals for his national team in two World Cup finals and just like Mbappe, he was on the losing side once.