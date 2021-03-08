Zidane Yet To Lose Away Against Atletico As Los Blancos Maintain Perfect Wanda Record

LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a major setback in their league campaign after being held to a draw by defending champions Real Madrid. The draw halts Atletico Madrid's march northwards in the LaLiga standings, at least temporarily, as FC Barcelona appear to have had the better of the stalemate in the Madrid derby. For Zinedine Zidane, the draw ensures his unbeaten run of form away against the Rojiblancos continues.

Also Read | Real Madrid unwilling to match David Alaba's expectations, defender in talks with PSG

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Suarez bags lead for Rojiblancos, Benzema equalises

Former Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez stood hapless in the previous derby clash last year as Real Madrid went on to clinch a 2-0 victory over his side. But the Uruguayan forward was determined to prove himself against Los Blancos this time around. And he did turn out to be the ultimate decision-maker in the first half.

Suarez latched on to a splendid through-ball from Marcos Llorente before firing in from a trademark outside-of-the-boot finish past Thibaut Courtois. It was indeed difficult for Zidane's men to impregnate Atletico Madrid's rock-solid defence throughout the course of the first half, with the frontline of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Marco Asensio appearing to misfire.

Also Read | Gareth Bale will not agree to pay cut if Real Madrid decide to recall him: report

Real Madrid appeared to regain their momentum in the second half, more so with the introduction of Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. The game appeared to be heading in the favour of the hosts with the clock ticking the 88th minute. But Benzema struck a sensational goal past Jan Oblak to equalise for his side after a brilliant effort alongside Casemiro.

Also Read | Real Madrid to back manager Zinedine Zidane with summer signings for next season: Report

Zidane stats: French manager undefeated in Madrid derby away from home

With the draw, Zidane continues to defend his impeccable record of having never lost against the Rojiblancos away from home. Besides, he has lost out just once against Simeone's men in LaLiga, in his first clash against Atletico Madrid at home in February 2016. In all, Zidane has conceded just two defeats spanning 13 games.

Zinedine Zidane has never lost an away game against Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are the only side not to lose a LaLiga game at the Wanda Metropolitano.



Business as usual. pic.twitter.com/n4cIvgxnXx — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 7, 2021

Moreover, the draw also brought in a new record for the defending LaLiga champions. Real Madrid remain the only team to have not lost out a game against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano. Los Blancos now slip to the third spot in the LaLiga standings with 54 points in 26 games, while Atletico Madrid stay put at the top spot with 59 points in 25 games.

Also Read | Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane UNHAPPY with Sergio Ramos questions: Watch

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter