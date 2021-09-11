Zlatan Ibrahimovic Believes He’s No Less Than Ronaldo, Lionel Messi: 'I'm Best In World'

Sweden footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic reckoned that he has skillsets similar to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 39-year Milan attacker also went on to hail himself as 'the best in the world', said that comparisons shouldn’t be drawn, as every footballer has a story of their own to narrate.

Ibrahimovic is known as one of the most prolific footballers of his generation, having plied his trade over 22 years. The veteran has won a number of trophies with Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter, and Manchester United. However, the Ballon d'Or, an award won by Messi and Ronaldo, has continued to elude him. But Ibrahimovic doesn’t have any regrets about not getting his hands on the laurel.

'Everyone has their story and should face it', says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

"If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them. If you look at the trophies, [then] yes, I didn't win the Champions League," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying to France Football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic further spoke about the Ballon d'Or and jokingly said that it is not he 'who misses the Ballon d'Or but it's Ballon d'Or who misses him', before adding this, deep down he thinks he is off the best in the world.

"I don't think it's relevant to compare players with each other, " added Zlatan, pointing out that each player has played with different teammates and that it is difficult to compare. "I don't know how you calculate it," he concluded.

Ibrahimovic also found places in the UEFA Team of the Year in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2014 respectively. In 2015, the UEFA ranked him as the best player, who didn’t win the prestigious Champions League title.

Back in 2016, Ibrahimovic hung his boots from international football, but he was included in Sweden’s squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March 2020. The veteran, however, missed the Euro 2020 after sustaining an injury while playing for Milan in the 2020-21 season.

As the Sweden footballer nears 40, Ibrahimovic has a chance of adding to his achievements while plying his trade for Milan at the San Siro Stadium. In the meantime, his counterparts, Messi and Ronaldo will be playing for PSG and Manchester United after leaving Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

(Image Credits: AP)