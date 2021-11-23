Zlatan Ibrahimovic Explains His 'deliberate' Tackle On Azpilicueta; 'I Would Do It Again'

40-year old Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to play football at the highest level and inspire both the Sweden national team and AC Milan to glory by motivating youngsters on both sides. With all his years of experience, he has also seen himself get involved in recent controversies, as he aims to right the wrong done by others.

In a recent interview, he discussed his controversial tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Sweden's final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match against Spain, an incident that also got him booked. He insisted that he would do it again as he must protect younger players who may feel intimidated and cannot stand up for themselves.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta

In an interview with the Guardian, Zlatan Ibrahimovic said, "The other day in the national team, I gave a tackle to [Spain’s Azpilicueta]. I did it on purpose. I'm not ashamed to say it because he did something stupid to my player. Acting big to my player. It was a stupid thing, but I would still do it to make him understand: 'You don't fu***** do that. You don't have ba*** to do it against me. But I will show you what happens if you do it to me.' That's why I did it."

Zlatan floors Azpilicueta with “dark arts”! 😲



Ibrahimovic escaped punishment during the game but has since been banned from the first leg of Sweden’s World Cup play-off tie... pic.twitter.com/7YmEUK8l6i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 15, 2021

The Swedish striker barged into Azpilicueta in added time by hitting him with his shoulder. The Spanish defender went crashing to the ground. On being asked whether the Chelsea defender told him anything after the match, Zlatan responded, "What can he say? He will not say it to me but he will say it to my player – who will do nothing because he's too nice. It was not a good thing by me, but I would still do it. That’s me. I'm not ashamed to say it."

Following the incident, the AC Milan striker was booked, resulting in him being forced to miss Sweden's play-off match in March. Speaking of the consequences, Zlatan said, "It's not about missing the play-offs. It's about making the guy understand you don’t take the pi** out of somebody laying [on the ground]. You don’t attack a dog that doesn’t talk. Attack the one able to do something. It’s too easy to pick on my teammates who are 20 years old and very nice guys. I hope he understands now."