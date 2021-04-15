Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facing 3-year Career-ending Ban Amid Betting Investment allegations

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly facing FIFA and UEFA investigations which could lead to a career-ending ban over his involvement with a Malta-based gambling company. Reports suggest that the veteran forward might have violated FIFA's code of ethics when he returned to the Sweden national side due to his indirect interests in the betting company. The Zlatan Ibrahimovic ban news comes only a few days after his sending off against Parma.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic betting firm investment: Swedish star's career in jeopardy?

Earlier on Wednesday, reports from Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet revealed that Ibrahimovic's company 'Unknown AB' owns 10 percent of gambling site Bethard, which have offices registered in Malta. However, both FIFA and UEFA regulations state that they do not allow footballers who play in their competitions to have a financial interest in gambling companies. Ibrahimovic is now in the firing line as he may have breached these rules while playing for AC Milan during their Europa League campaign and Sweden's World Cup qualifier with Georgia last month, after he returned to the national team set-up.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'is facing a three-year ban which could END his career due to an investment in a Malta-based betting company', claims a bombshell report in Sweden... as it's alleged the country's FA had to stop him playing at the 2018 World Cup.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/YrleQgTDAT — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) April 15, 2021

As per reports, Ibrahimovic's company is the fourth-largest owner in Bethard, which according to the latest available annual report in 2019, made a profit after tax of £25.79 million. The report also stated that the Swedish FA has been aware of the problem for three years and this is part of the reason why the forward wasn't called up for the 2018 World Cup. Zlatan was tipped for a return to the national side for the FIFA WC in Russia, despite having retired from international duty two years earlier.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ban? Zlatan's career might come to an unceremonious end

FIFA's ethical regulations state that anyone who violates their rules will be punished with a fine and a possible suspension from all football-related activities for a maximum of three years, while UEFA's regulations are less clear when it comes to punishment. Zlatan will turn 40 in October and if found guilty in the aforementioned allegations, the striker might almost be forced to retire. The Zlatan Ibrahimovic ban could have large implications not only on his career but also on football in general in terms of player investmnets.

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan contract ends this summer but is expected to sign a new short-term deal with the Rossoneri, for whom he has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances this season. His contributions have helped Milan to second in the Serie A table, but Stefano Pioli's side are still 11 points behind Inter. However, it remains to be seen whether that is considered after the Zlatan Ibrahimovic betting firm investment controversy.

Image Credits - EURO 2020 Twitter