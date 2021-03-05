Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hitched A Ride On A Motorbike To Make It In Time For Music Festival

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic needed to improvise after getting stuck in traffic en route to an Italian music festival on Thursday. The Swede then abandoned his chauffeured car and convinced a Milan fan on a motorbike to take him to his destination instead. Upon his arrival at the Sanremo music festival, Ibrahimovic sang a duet on stage with Bologna manager, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

ALSO READ: Mo Salah’s Agent Posts Cryptic Tweet After Liverpool Star Gets Subbed Off Vs Chelsea

Ibrahimovic motorbike ride: AC Milan star confirms he hitched a ride to Sanremo music festival

On Thursday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was running late for the iconic Sanremo music festival due to an accident that took place on the highway. The veteran striker was stuck in his car for nearly three hours but didn't panic and thought of a rather innovative method to get to the event on time. The 39-year-old hitched a ride with a civilian riding a motorcycle, who weaved his way through the traffic before speeding on the clear motorway to get Ibrahimovic to his destination on time.

ALSO READ: Liverpool Suffer 5th Successive Home League Defeat For The First Time In Club’s History

When he arrived on stage, Ibrahimovic explained how his journey to the ceremony was a rather adventurous one. He said, "After three hours in the car I told my driver to open the door to let me out. I stopped a motorcyclist and asked him: 'Can you take me to Sanremo?' Luckily he was a Milan fan. When we got here he told me: 'That was my first time on the motorway.' I've got the video!"

Zlatan picked up a ride from a Milan fan on a motorcycle after being stuck in traffic going to Sanremo 😂 pic.twitter.com/bDpTBVv6IA — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 4, 2021

Sanremo is about 170 miles and three hours drive from Milan without traffic, but Ibrahimovic revealed that he was picked up with around 40 miles of his journey to go. Zlatan then shared the stage alongside Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic as the pair belted out an Italian pop-rock classic. Ibrahimovic also revealed that he once considered signing for Bologna after the coach’s leukaemia diagnosis. The two sang Nomadi’s ‘Io Vagabondo’, a 1972 ballad that has sold over one million copies in Italy.

ALSO READ: Man United Announce Financial Results As Debt Grows To £455 MILLION Year On Year

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update: AC Milan star to miss UEL clash against Man United

Zlatan is currently recovering from a thigh injury which will force him to miss the reunion with Manchester United in the Europa League next Thursday. He has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Milan this season while racking up two assists as well. His 14 goals in Serie A have helped the Rossoneri to second place in the league table.

ALSO READ: Ronald Koeman Heard Cursing Sevilla Coach Lopetegui During Copa Del Rey Clash At Camp Nou

Image Credits - Sanremo Festival Twitter