Zlatan Ibrahimović Pens Heartwarming Acknowledgement Post, Thanks AC Milan, PSG Among More

Why you’re here: Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from professional football recently at the age of 41. The player seemed like he was not gonna stop anytime soon. But the knee injuries that the player was facing for the past 2 seasons restricted the legendary striker to compete again.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football in the final game of the season against Verona on June 4.

Zlatan scored 93 goals for AC Milan in 2 different spells

Ibrahimovic makes his first emotional post after retirement

What did Zlatan Ibrahimovic state?

He posted a lengthy and sincere letter thanking his supporters and the clubs he has worked with during his career on his Instagram handle. He acknowledged the influence of his upbringing and the different cities he had lived in when he was a professional football player.

Zlatan acknowledged the impact of others on his career, recognising that he is a product of the encouragement and support he has received. He declared a wish to leave a legacy of inspiration, promoting the growth of future "Zlatans" who embody the lion's heart and unflinching drive. He emphasised the impossible is a concept to be defied, and he praised everyone who has been a part of his journey.

How did Zlatan Ibrahimovic explain how he thrived through cities?

The individual reflected on his journey with clubs, emphasizing the transformative power of pursuing dreams and turning the seemingly impossible into reality. Zlatan reminisced about his birthplace in Malmö his first professional club, the growth he experienced in Amsterdam when he signed for Ajax, the wisdom gained in Turin during his time with Juventus, and the transformation into a formidable force during his time in Barcelona playing alongside Lionel Messi under Peo Guardiola. He mentioned being moulded in Milan representing both AC Milan and Inter Milan, gaining new perspectives while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, building resilience in Manchester after competing in the Premier League with Manchester United, and enjoying himself in Los Angeles after the player dominated MLS with LA Galaxy. Ultimately, he found a sense of peace and belonging in his new homeland, Milan, where he returned and won the Serie-A as his last-ever trophy in football.

In concluding the message, he expressed appreciation to his agent, Mino Raiola, who passed away last year in April, for their shared achievements. He referred to their journey as an incredible one and conveyed his longing for their continued connection.