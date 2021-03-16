Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To Sweden Squad For 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Zlatan IbrahimoviÄ‡ is all set to make his international comeback almost five years since retiring from international football as he has been picked by the Swedish national team coach for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Swedish football Federation’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday shared the team roster featuring IbrahimoviÄ‡ for the upcoming matches against Georgia, Kosovo and Estonia in a friendly. IbrahimoviÄ‡, who is known for being a little self-centered, later shared a post, saying “The return of the God”.

Meeting with coach in Italy

According to reports, IbrahimoviÄ‡ had a meeting with team coach Janne Andersson in Italy before the final pick was announced earlier today. The striker, who has played 116 international matches, will become the oldest footballer to ever play for Sweden if he gets a chance to play in the first XI later this month. The AC Milan player had last represented Sweden in UEFA Euro 2016, where his team failed to make it to the knockout rounds. IbrahimoviÄ‡ has not played a single game for his club since late February due to injuries.

According to reports, IbrahimoviÄ‡ was in talks with top Swedish football association officials for the past couple of months regarding his return to the international arena and the recent announcement should not come as a surprise for football junkies. In November 2020, after a streak of goal-scoring performances for AC Milan, IbrahimoviÄ‡ teased his fans on social media by posting a picture of himself in Swedish jersey.

IbrahimoviÄ‡ is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, but his popularity in Sweden continues to remain on the rise. The four-time Ligue 1 winner is still Sweden's all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 matches. It was back in 2016 that IbrahimoviÄ‡ announced his retirement from international football. His last appearance in the yellow jersey came in a 1-0 defeat against Belgium in the UEFA Euro 2016 group stage.