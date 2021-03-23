Zlatan Ibrahimovic Shows Rare Softer Side To Public Courtesy His Son; Here Is How

More than four years after he decided to retire from national team duties, AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is all set to return to play with Sweden. The 39-year-old has been in splendid form with the San Siro outfit and had expressed his wish to return with the national team, which was duly accepted by the selectors. The striker, while speaking on his return with the Swedish national team, broke down in tears as he recalled his son's reaction to the news.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic son's emotional overtone on Sweden national team return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up for the Swedish national duty to participate in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. And the former Manchester United forward now reveals that he choked up while informing his sons, 14-year-old Maximilian and 12-year-old Vincent, about his decision to return to national duty.

Speaking at the press conference on his return to Sweden, Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed that Vincent cried when he left for the national camp. The striker was seemingly moved by his son's emotions as he appeared to shed a few tears while recalling the anecdote involving his son.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic happy with Sweden return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had expressed his desire to play the 2018 World Cup with Sweden, but coach Janne Andersson did not pay heed to his wishes. However, Sweden's all-time highest goalscorer insists there is no bad blood between him and the national team coach, asserting that it wasn't up to him to decide on his return.

"I've got the opportunity now to play for my country and I do it with honour, but it's not only about that -- it sounds like I'm only happy to be here [...] but I'm here to get results, to bring results for the coach and my teammates and the whole country," said the AC Milan striker. Meanwhile, Sweden kickstart their World Cup qualification round against Georgia on Thursday.

Serie A standings update as two Milan clubs dominate league

The 39-year-old Sweden international has been in fine form with 17 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, whose net worth is estimated at $90 million according to Wealthy Gorilla, has been instrumental in his side's scintillating campaign in the Italian top flight this season.

Milan had a dream start to their Serie A campaign as they led in the competition for quite a while only for Inter Milan to overtake the Rossoneri. Stefano Pioli's men sit second in the Serie A standings with 59 points to their credit. They will play Sampdoria following the conclusion of the international break with an aim to cut down on Inter's six-point lead.

Image courtesy: Sweden Instagram