Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subbed Off At Half-time After Missed Penalty, Most Misses Since August

AC Milan hitman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the standout performers for the Rossoneri since his return to Italy in January this year. The former Sweden international is also the current Serie A top scorer. However, the Swede was subbed off in Milan's Europa League game against Sparta Prague on Thursday after missing a penalty, in what was a slight on his otherwise impactful Milan stint.

Europa League highlights: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses penalty, subbed off

On-loan Spanish winger Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for AC Milan in the 24th minute, rounding off a sensational counter-attack, with Ibrahimovic ending up being the provider. The Rossoneri got the opportunity to double their lead when Ibrahimovic won a penalty after being brought down by David Lischka.

The 39-year-old superstar went on to miss the spot-kick, firing against the crossbar. With AC Milan leading at the break, Stefano Pioli decided to withdraw Ibrahimovic from the game. Instead, Rafael Leao was introduced in the game and he had an immediate impact in the tie.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty record a matter of concern

Leao tucked away the ball from the six-yard box after a scintillating cross from Diogo Dalot to double the lead for the hosts. The Portuguese defender, on loan from Manchester United, went on to net the third goal of the night in the 66th minute, drilling a low shot in the bottom-left corner. The victory saw the San Suro outfit extend their unbeaten run to 23 games across all competitions.

Despite the victory for AC Milan, Ibrahimovic's ability to take spot-kicks has now come under the scanner. This is the third time the Swede has missed a penalty since August. Ibrahimovic missed a spot-kick in the final game of the previous Serie A campaign against Cagliari. The striker again missed a penalty against Inter this season but scored from a rebound.

Ibrahimovic stats: Striker leads Serie A goalscoring charts

Nevertheless, Ibrahimovic has made up for the penalty debacle with plenty of goals from open play. Despite being out of action for two games after contracting coronavirus, the former Manchester United striker is currently the top scorer in Serie A. He has managed six goals in three appearances. Milan next take on Udinese on Sunday.

Image courtesy: AP