Zlatan Ibrahimovic Unveils Trailer Of His Movie 'I Am Zlatan' Set To Release In September

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken to social media and shared the trailer of the highly anticipated movie on his life on Monday. The I Am Zlatan movie is set for a theatrical release on September 10 and with the phrase “The story of a living icon” accompanying the first motion poster of the film. The film narrates the story of the Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his journey across the world of football starting from his difficult childhood to turning into a champion.

I AM ZLATAN. THE MOVIE pic.twitter.com/AqqhhBjSkA — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) June 28, 2021

The film heavily revolves around Zlatan Ibrahimovic's life in Italy and shares the inside stories of how the Swedish superstar started off his footballing career after a difficult childhood and went on to taste success across the world by playing for various clubs and contributing to many title wins and numerous trophies over his footballing career.

The film is based on the autobiography “Io, Ibra”, which had been written by Jakob Beckman and David Lagercrantz alongside Zlatan himself. It is set to see Bajraktari Andersson play the role of a young Zlatan aged between 11 to 13 with Granit Rushiti also playing a crucial role in the major part of the movie.

Filming for I Am Zlatan started in 2020 in Sweden before moving to Amsterdam as Dutch side Ajax was the first major club that Ibrahimovic played for. The movie is set to be distributed by Lucky Red with no recent updates on "How to watch I Am Zlatan in India" provided.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic career

The Swedish superstar kickstarted his footballing career with Malmö FF in 1999, before moving to the Netherlands and signing for Ajax two years later, It was also in 2001 that the AC Milan striker made his national team debut and featured for the Swedish team at the senior level.

After a 3-year spell with the Dutch side, Zlatan moved to Italy and signed for Juventus in 2004. His love for Italy saw him in Serie A remain as the 39-year-old then switched sides and started playing for Inter Milan since his on 10 August 2006. Joan Laporta later signed Ibrahimović in a record fee of £59 million that saw Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o move in the other direction in 2009.

Later on, the Swedish striker joined AC Milan on loan in August 2010 ahead of the upcoming season which also gave the Serie A outfit the option to outrightly buy him for €24 million. After signing for the Rossoneri, Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved to PSG in 2012–13 and played there for 4 years before joining Manchester United as a free agent in July 2016.

Following a stint in the Premier League, Ibrahimović joined Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in 2018 and featured there before making a return to Milan in a six-month deal during the 2019–20 season. Since then, the 39-year-old has been featuring for the Rossoneri and was also instrumental in seeing Stefano Pioli's AC Milan get back to Champions League.

Image Source: Ibrahimovic/ Instagram