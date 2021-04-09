Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Role In Asterix And Obelix Film Leaves Milan, Football Fans Curious

Four-time Serie A champion Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to make his big-screen debut in the next Asterix and Obelix film. The AC Milan forward posted the word “Antivirus”, the name of his character, on his Instagram account using the typeset and colours associated with the Goscinny/Uderzo heroes. However, fans have now been curious to know more about the film and the Zlatan Ibrahimovic role in it.

Veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already sampled the life of a singer at Italy's Sanremo music festival but will now turn his hand to acting after being cast in a new Asterix and Obelix film. Zlatan sang a duet with Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic at the music festival and later explained that he would like to try acting as well. It now appears that the four-time Ligue 1 champion is set to test the waters by giving it a shot in an upcoming film. Earlier on Thursday, reports claimed that Ibrahimovic will be taking up a role in the film "Asterix and Obelix: The Silk Road", which is the fifth movie in the live-action series.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic role in Asterix and Obelix has fans questioning Milan star's career choice

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic film will be directed by Guillaume Canet, who also plays Asterix the Gaul and it will also star Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard as Cleopatra and Gilles Lellouche as Obelix. The movie is scheduled to released in 2022 and the Zlatan Ibrahimovic role appeared to be confirmed in film after the forward posted a picture on social media that read "Antivirus", the name of the character he will play. However, fans were quick to comment on his post, with some claiming that Zlatan's decision to begin a career in acting might mean the end of his football career.

Zlatan will defo be the bad guy — Bruno’s Assistant (@CeeUtd) April 8, 2021

Covid couldn't harm him. So they cast him as an Anti VirusðŸ’¯ — Winter's Heir (@Elfolarin) April 9, 2021

On Twitter, one wrote, "Zlatan pursuing acting might mean that he will end his illustrious football career soon." A second added, "Zlatan is 39 now, he's probably deciding to pursue something else because he's entering the Twilight years of his career. However, some also shared jokes about the Milan superstar, "Keen to see how Zlatan acts in a movie, or how a movie acts in Zlatan. Another joked, "Zlatan playing the character of Antivirus because COVID had no effect on him."

Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals and racked up two assists for AC Milan this season, helping the Rossoneri to second in the Serie A standings. His impressive goalscoring form also saw him return to the Sweden national team set-up.

Image Credits - Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram