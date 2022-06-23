AC Milan won their first Serie A title in 11 years when they beat Sassuolo in their final match of last season. With the victory Rossoneri pipped Inter Milan by two points to lift the title. Former AC Milan player Hakan Calhanoglu who moved to Inter this season has criticised his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic over his attitude. In a recent interview, Calhanoglu said that Ibrahimovich needs to be "the centre of attention" at all times despite his age.

Hakan Calhanoglu blasts Zlatan Ibrahimovic

According to a report by Goal.com after winning the title, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was spotted making mocking his former team-mate during celebrations as the AC Milan fans chanted and waved around a blow-up doll wearing the Turkey international’s jersey. During an interview with Tivibu Spor Hakan Calhanoglu said, “Ibrahimovic is a 40-year-old man, not 18, so I wouldn’t do that sort of thing at his age. He just likes being the centre of attention. He didn’t contribute to the Scudetto this season, he barely played, but will do everything to be the focus anyway". He further said “Besides, he is the one who always calls me up, asks me to go out to dinner or for a motorbike ride. He wrote about me in his book too. He had to write something, or it would’ve been blank pages. It’s best not to bother, honestly.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic emotional speech after Seria A victory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rejoined AC Milan in 2019 after playing for LA Galaxy before that in MLS league. AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title with, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring just eight goals in 23 Serie A appearances in an injury-hampered season. Following the title win AC Milan posted a video of Ibrahimovic giving an emotional speech to his teammates.

He said, "Get everybody in here! Guys, stay calm. I'm not about to say goodbye. Guys, from day one… when I arrived, then others arrived after. Very few believed in us. But when we understood we needed to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work, when this happened, we became a group. And when you’re a group, you can achieve the things we’ve achieved. Now, we’re the Champions of Italy."

The Swede further went onto say. "First of all, I want to thank all the players. We also want to thank Paolo (Maldini), Ricky (Massara) and Ivan (Gazidis). It hasn’t been easy but we’ve been a real group this season. At the beginning of the campaign, no one believed in us but through these principles, we became stronger. I’m very proud of all of you."