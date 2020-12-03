Zorya Luhansk Vs Leicester City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Leicester City visit the Slavutych Arena in Ukraine to face Zorya Luhansk on Matchday 5 of the Europa League having already booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition. The Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City live stream will begin on Thursday, December 3 at 11:25 PM IST. Here is the Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City prediction, Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City live stream information and Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City team news ahead of the Europa League live encounter.

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City Europa League live preview

After having registered their first win of the competition last time out by beating AEK Athens 3-0 away, the Ukrainian side will be hoping to keep their faint hopes of qualification alive when they face Leicester City. Zorya Luhansk are placed last in Group G, with just three points from four games. Although they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Leicester City on Matchday 1, Viktor Skrypnyk’s men come into the game on the back of a domestic 3-0 win against Mynai and will be fancying their chances against a Leicester side that has already qualified for the Round of 32.

While Leicester City have qualified for the next stage, they still need a win to secure their status as group winners. The club is unbeaten in the Europa League this season and sits at the top of the Europa League standings with 10 points from four games. Brendan Rodgers' men are currently in the midst of a three-game winless streak in all competitions and lost out to Fulham 2-1 at home in their last game.

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City team news: Injury update

Zorya Luhansk: Vitalii Vernydub won't feature the game, with the defender suspended for the fixture. Apart from that, coach Viktor Skrypnyk has a fully fit squad to choose form.

Leicester City: Ricardo Pereira, Çağlar Söyüncü and Wilfred Ndidi could all make their much-awaited return from long term injuries, with Brendan Rodgers hinting at minutes for the trio. The club will be without the services of Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy, with the quartet not making the trip to Ukraine. Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey are unavailable with hamstring injuries as well.

▪️ Rotation in the Europa League

▪️ His role in the dressing room

▪️ How 'Little Wes' has started at City

▪️ A fairy-tale career at Leicester



Foxes captain Wes Morgan speaks to the press in 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zDJ8kd4oAH — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 2, 2020

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City team news: Probable playing 11

Zorya Luhansk: Shevchenko; Favorov, Cvek, Hanna, Ciganiks; Yurchenko, Ivanisenya, Kochergin; Kabaev, Lunev, Gromov

Leicester City: Jakupovic; Pereira, Morgan, Fofana, Thomas; Mendy, Choudhury; Perez, Praet, Albrighton; Iheanacho

How to watch Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City live in India?

The Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City game will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 3 SD and Sony TEN 3 HD channels in India. For those who want to catch the Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City live stream online, they can log onto the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also keep a track of team news and real-time updates by following the teams on social media.

Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City prediction

According to our Zorya Luhansk vs Leicester City prediction, Leicester City are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Ayoze Perez Instagram, Zorya Luhansk Instagram