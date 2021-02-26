ZWO Vs HRN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Eredivisie League 2021 Preview

PEC Zwolle welcome Sportclub Heerenveen at the MAC'PARK Stadion in Zwolle on Matchday 24 of the Netherlands' Eredivisie League on Friday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 27. Let's have a look at the ZWO vs HRN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Eredivisie clash.

Also Read Champions League Final In New York? UEFA's Reported 36-team Model Could Bring Changes

ZWO vs HRN live: ZWO vs HRN Dream11 match preview

Both teams will be looking for a win to strengthen their position in the midtable. The visitors have a comparatively better standing than their hosts as Sportclub Heerenveen are positioned tenth while PEC Zwolle is positioned thirteenth in the Eredivisie League table. In terms of form, PEC Zwolle has failed to win any of their previous five league games (D3 L2) while Sportclub Heerenveen has won two of their previous five league games.

However, when it comes to the head to head, it is PEC Zwolle who has the upper hand. John Stegeman's side has won three of the last six meetings between the two sides with one match ending a draw. PEC Zwolle would hope that they can get the better of Sportclub Heerenveen in this mid-table clash to close the gap between the two sides.

Also Read NorthEast United Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, ISL 2021 Live

ZWO vs HRN Playing 11s (probable)

PEC Zwolle: Xavier Mous, Rico Strieder, Thomas Lam, Sai van Wermeskerken, Bram Van Polen, Dean Huiberts, Mustafa Saymak, Thomas Van Den Belt, Jesper Drost, Thomas Buitink, Mike van Duinen

Sportclub Heerenveen: Erwin Mulder, Lucas Woudenberg, Sherel Floranus, Pawel Bochniewicz, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joey Veerman, Lasse Schone, Siem de Jong, Rami Hajal, Henk Veerman, Benjamin Nygren

Also Read From Cricket To Football, Here's A List Of World's Largest Stadiums

ZWO vs HRN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Erwin Mulder

Defenders: Rico Strieder, Thomas Lam, Lucas Woudenberg, Sherel Floranus

Midfielders: Dean Huiberts (C), Mustafa Saymak, Joey Veerman, Lasse Schone

Forwards: Thomas Buitink, Henk Veerman (VC)

📺 Kijk vanaf 19.00 uur live mee met de Q&A van algemeen directeur Cees Roozemond, technisch manager Gerry Hamstra en commercieel manager Martin Koopman. #scHeerenveen — sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) February 25, 2021

WIL vs DEH Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain: Henk Veerman or Dean Huiberts

Vice-Captain: Joey Veerman or Rico Strieder

ZWO vs HRN Match Prediction

John Stegeman's men will be hoping for a win against Sportclub Heerenveen after a disappointing Eredivisie League campaign so far. However, they will face a difficult challenge against Sportclub Heerenveen, who have found some form off lately. Considering PEC Zwolle's poor form coming into this game, we expect Sportclub Heerenveen to beat PEC Zwolle 2-1.

Also Read Quincy Promes Arrested: Ajax Star Jailed After Allegedly Stabbing Family Member

Note: The above ZWO vs HRN Dream11 prediction, ZWO vs HRN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ZWO vs HRN Dream11 Team and ZWO vs HRN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.