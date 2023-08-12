Last Updated:

ACT 2023: Goalie PR Sreejesh Felicitated For Completing 300 Games For Indian Team | WATCH

Ahead of the ACT semifinal against Japan, Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was felicitated for completing 300 games for the national team.

Anirban Sarkar
ACT: PR Sreejesh felicitated for completing 300 games for Indian team| Watch

PR Sreejesh has been of huge importance (Image: TheHockeyIndia/Twitter)


Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was felicitated for completing 300 matches for the national side. India blanked Japan 5-0 in a one-sided contest in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal in Chennai. The host will now face Malaysia in the summit clash on Saturday.

  • India defeated Japan 5-0 to seal a place in the ACT final
  • India will face Malaysia in the summit clash
  • PR Sreejesh has had an immense contribution to Indian hockey

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh completes 300 Caps for Team India Hockey; Watch 

In the presence of FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, the Olympic medalist was presented with a memento to mark the occasion. Sreejesh has been a constant presence in the goal for India as he has saved the Indian team on numerous occasions. 

He stood his ground firmly as he led India to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last time. He debuted in the Hockey World Cup in Delhi back in 2010 and has gone on to establish his authority as he has represented India in four World Cups, three Commonwealth Games and three Olympic Games.

