ACT 2023: Goalie PR Sreejesh Felicitated For Completing 300 Games For Indian Team | WATCH

Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was felicitated for completing 300 matches for the national side. India blanked Japan 5-0 in a one-sided contest in the Asian Champions Trophy semifinal in Chennai. The host will now face Malaysia in the summit clash on Saturday.

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh completes 300 Caps for Team India Hockey; Watch

In the presence of FIH president Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, the Olympic medalist was presented with a memento to mark the occasion. Sreejesh has been a constant presence in the goal for India as he has saved the Indian team on numerous occasions.

Legendary milestone for a Legendary Player.



Congratulations to PR Sreejesh on completing 300 Caps for Team India. Thank you for the exceptional service to the nation.

He was felicitated by FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey and… pic.twitter.com/wRJjI8hXkh — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

He stood his ground firmly as he led India to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last time. He debuted in the Hockey World Cup in Delhi back in 2010 and has gone on to establish his authority as he has represented India in four World Cups, three Commonwealth Games and three Olympic Games.