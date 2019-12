The Government of Odisha and Hockey India Association, on Wednesday, held a joint announcement ceremony where it was unveiled that India would host the 2023 Hockey World Cup. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present at the ceremony. India will again host the FIH Men's World Cup Hockey in less than 5 years time with Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha being decided as the two venues for the mega event.