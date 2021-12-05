Argentina Beats Germany 4-2 To Lift Their Second Junior Hockey World Cup Title In Odisha

Argentina junior hockey team defeated six-time winners Germany 4-2 in the final of the Junior Hockey World Cup to clinch their second Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup title at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Sunday. This makes them only the third team after Germany (six titles) and India (2001, 2016) to win multiple Junior Hockey WC titles.

Domene scored a hat-trick by converting three penalty corners in the 10th, 25th and 50th minute respectively with Franco Agostini adding to his name to the scoresheet in the 60th minute to hand Argentina their second title. For Germany Julius Hayner, 36th minute and Mas Pfandt 47th minute found the goals but that wasn't enough tonight to help them lay their hands on a seventh title.

Junior Hockey WC: India finish 4th after losing to France in 3rd place match

Meanwhile, earlier today, last editions' champions India lost 1-3 to France to finish fourth in the competition. France junior's captain Timothee Clement was the player of the game scoring what was his fourth hat-trick of the tournament. While for India, Sudeep was the lone goalscorer as they lost the game. The game was also India's second meeting with France in the tournament, with France winning the clash 5-4.

Argentina vs Germany and other results:

Final: Argentina 4 (Lautaro Domene 10, 25, 50, Franco Agostini 60) bt Germany 2 (Julius Hayner 36, Masi Pfandt 47).

3rd place: France 3 (Timothee Clement 26, 34, 47) beat India 1 (Sudeep Chirmako 42)

5th place: The Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4

7th place: Spain beat Malaysia 4-1

Image: Twitter/International Hockey Federation