Asia Cup Hockey 2022: Wishes Pour In As Young Indian Team Beats Japan To Win Bronze Medal

The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated their Japanese counterparts to win the bronze medal at the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta on Wednesday. India beat Japan 1-0 in the third-place game on June 1 to register a podium finish in the competition. Raj Kumar Pal scored the lone goal of the match with the help of his teammates Maninder Singh and Uttam Singh. India captain Birendra Lakra was named the player of the match for his outstanding defensive work.

From Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, several well-wishers of the Indian hockey team reacted to their amazing victory. Harbhajan congratulated Team India for winning the bronze medal at the Asia Cup, saying "We are proud of you, champions!" RCB wrote, "Congratulations #MenInBlue for a remarkable tournament that included a historic 16-0 victory to advance to the knock-outs".

"Let us applaud the young Indian Team for their outstanding performance in the Hero Asia Cup 2022, Jakarta, Indonesia for winning a Bronze. We are proud of this team," Hockey India said in its tweet.

Asia Cup 2022

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian team defeated Indonesia 16-0 to advance to the next stage. India's historic victory guaranteed them a spot in the second round. The Indian squad began its campaign with a 1-1 tie against Pakistan in the preliminary round. India then went on to lose a critical game to Japan, 5-2. India staged a stunning comeback against Indonesia in their next game to go to the second round. India defeated Japan 2-1 in the final round before drawing their games against Malaysia and South Korea, losing a chance to go to the final.

The final will take place between Malaysia and South Korea later in the evening. If South Korea beat Malaysia in the summit clash, it will retain its title as the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Malaysia, on the other hand, will win its maiden title if the side manages to defeat South Korea in the final. India and Pakistan are the joint second-most successful teams, having won the coveted trophy thrice since 1982.

Image: Instagram/@harbhajan3/Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia