Asian Champions Trophy Semifinal: Japan Beat India 5-3 To Qualify For Finals

Japan scripted history on Tuesday by defeating the India men's hockey team 5-3 in the semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021. Japan defeated India for the first time in a hockey match and qualified for the final of the tournament. The semi-final started with India going for an early attack on Japan in the very first minute of the match, while Japan replied well with a counter-attack and earned themselves a penalty corner.

Shota Yamada opened the goal tally of the semifinal by scoring Japan’s first goal of the match by the penalty stroke, before earning another in the very next minute. Following their loss, India is now scheduled to face arch-rivals in the bronze-medal match on December 22.

India fought back in the second half but couldn't get past the Japan barrier. 🏑



Well played, #MenInBlue. #IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/IckD5pCdMK — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 21, 2021

Japan's dream start to the semifinal

Japan took an early 2-0 lead against India as Raiki Fujishama scored Japan’s second goal. The start by Japan was impressive after they were thrashed 6-0 by the India men, during the last group stage match. As the match went into the second quarter, Dilpreet Singh came up with a fine goal at the 17th minute of the match and reduced Japan’s lead to 1-2 by scoring India’s second goal. India steadily made their comeback in the match, by having maximum ball possession, while also defending well.

Japan had a chance of scoring their third goal in the 24th minute, but a brilliant save by Krishan Pathak denied Japan the goal. The Japanese team were awarded another penalty corner in the 24th minute, but a successful review by Harmanpreet Singh overturned the on-field referee’s decision. Japan scored their third goal of the night after Kenta Tanaka was brought down by goalkeeper Pathak, and the video-umpire awarded another penalty stroke to Japan. The first half of the game ended with Japan leading, while India looked to have more possession after scoring the goal.

Japan win and qualify for finals against South Korea-

Japan took their lead to 4-1 as India conceded a goal at the 35th minute and also lost their referral after an unsuccessful call by Harmanpreet. Tanaka continued to shine in the match, as Japan extended their lead to 5-1 courtesy of the player’s strike at the 41st minute before the third quarter ended. In the final quarter of the match, India earned a penalty corner with a little over seven minutes remaining in the match, as Harmanpreet scored India’s second goal of the night. India further took the scoreline to 3-5, as Hardik Singh found a goal with a bit over one minute remaining in the match. However, Japan emerged victorious at the end of the match and fixed their place in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021 against South Korea, which will be played on December 22. Meanwhile, India will now face Pakistan in the third-place match on the same day.

(Twitter Image: @TheHockeyIndia)