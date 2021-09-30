Asian Games Gold Medallist SV Sunil Announces Retirement From International Hockey

Arjuna Award-winning hockey player Somwarpet Vittalacharya Sunil announced his retirement from the sport on Friday. The Asian Games gold medallist, who represented India in 264 matches, took to social media to make the announcement. Sunil issued a statement, where he said he has made himself unavailable for the national camp that begins next week. Sunil said he always dreamt of winning an Olympic gold medal for India and hence his decision to take premature retirement comes with some amount of "sadness".

Sunil has said that he will be available for selection in the shorter format of the game, including club hockey. Here's what Sunil said in his statement.

"My body says I can still do it, my heart says go for it, but my mind says: Time to take a break. More than 14 years after I wore India colours for the first time, I’ve decided to make myself unavailable for the national camp which begins next week," Sunil said the statement.

"I will be lying to everyone, including myself if I say I’m a happy man. I always dreamt of helping my team to the podium at the Olympics and that would be the final hurrah. Unfortunately, it was not to be. That my teammates won the bronze medal is a special feeling, epic truly, even if it’s tinged with some sadness personally. But I know, this is the right decision," Sunil added.

"I will continue to be available to play the shorter form of the game and be involved with Indian hockey in any capacity the Hockey India wants me to. I extend my best wishes to my team. May you continue to rise!” he said while concluding his statement.

Sunil's international career

The 34-year-old halfback has scored 72 goals for India since his debut in 2007. Sunil was part of the team that won the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. Sunil had also helped India clinch a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Sunil also appeared for India in its silver medal-winning efforts in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Champions Trophy. When India won the silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Sunil was part of the squad.

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Rupinder Pal and Birendra Lakra also announced their retirement this week in order to make way for younger players in the squad.

Image: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia