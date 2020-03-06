AUS-W Vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Details

Australia Women take on Argentina Women in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The match will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium. The game commences at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction.

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction: Preview

Argentina Women have been in fine form this tournament and are favourites to win the clash. Argentina have played seven games in the FIH Pro League and have amassed 14 points so far. They are second in the points table and would look to build from their 2-0 win over Australia in the last match.

FT: A disciplined Argentina proved to be too difficult to break through tonight, handing us our first outright loss of our #FIHProLeague campaign so far. #AUSvARG #ROOthless pic.twitter.com/9RcQn9t8hW — Hockeyroos (@Hockeyroos) March 6, 2020

Australia Women have played well in patches and find themselves in the fourth place despite only winning one match. Australian Women have drawn three of their five games and have collected nine points. They lost their last game to Argentina and would like to avenge their defeat when they take the field on Saturday.

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction: Injury and Availability News

All players are available

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Squads

Australia Women: Rachael Lynch, Jocelyn Bartram, Ashlee Wells, Edwina Bone, Karri Mcmahon, Jodie Kenny, Kalindi Commerford, Maddy Fitzpatrick, Georgina Morgan, Kaitlin Nobbs, Renee Taylor, Kate Jenner, Sophie Taylor, Karri Somerville, Jane Claxton, Lily Brazel, Laura Barden, Greta Hayes, Georgia Wilson, Amy Lawton, Emily Chalker, Brooke Peris, Gabrielle Nance, Stephanie Kershaw, Ambrosia Malone, Grace Stewart, Mariah Williams

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – A Albertarrio, R Sanchez, A Gorzelany

– A Albertarrio, R Sanchez, A Gorzelany Vice-Captain – N Barrionuevo, M Granatto, A Alonso

– N Barrionuevo, M Granatto, A Alonso M Granatto and A Gorzelany will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Team

Here is the AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points –

Goalkeepers: R Lynch

Defenders: N Barrionuevo, A Gorzelany, J Kenny

Midfielders: J Claxton, R Sanchez, R Luchetti, A Alonso

Forwards: M Granatto, A Albertarrio, G Nance

AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction

Argentina Women are likely to beat Australia Women.

Note: Please keep in mind that our AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction is made with our analysis. Our AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

