AUS-W Vs ARG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Other Details

Australia Women take on Argentina Women in the FIH Pro League on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The match will be played at the Perth Hockey Stadium. The game commences at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 prediction.
Argentina Women have been in fine form this tournament and are favourites to win the clash. Argentina have played seven games in the FIH Pro League and have amassed 14 points so far. They are second in the points table and would look to build from their 2-0 win over Australia in the last match.
FT: A disciplined Argentina proved to be too difficult to break through tonight, handing us our first outright loss of our #FIHProLeague campaign so far. #AUSvARG #ROOthless pic.twitter.com/9RcQn9t8hW— Hockeyroos (@Hockeyroos) March 6, 2020
Australia Women have played well in patches and find themselves in the fourth place despite only winning one match. Australian Women have drawn three of their five games and have collected nine points. They lost their last game to Argentina and would like to avenge their defeat when they take the field on Saturday.
Here is the AUS-W vs ARG-W Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points –
Argentina Women are likely to beat Australia Women.
