Balbir Singh's Ability & Skills Matched With Dhyan Chand: World Cup Winner Ajitpal Singh

India's lone 1975 World Cup-winning captain and hockey legend Ajitpal Singh paid rich tributes to Balbir Singh (Sr) by hailing him as India's greatest ever centre forward, whose skills, talent and ability matched with the greatest player of all time - Dhyan Chand.

"I am very sad to know that Balbir Singh ji, a great hockey Olympian and a pillar of Indian hockey, has passed away this morning. He was one of the top most hockey greats the world has ever seen. I will rate him at the level of Dhyan Chand because his records, skills and scoring ability which were very close to him," Ajitpal Singh told Republic TV in a video message on Monday.

Recollecting his close association with the legend, Ajitpal Singh said: "I feel we lost a great man. He was a very humble, gentle, polite and polished person. He was ever smiling. I am very fortunate to be together in Kuala Lumpur World Cup where I was the captain of the team and he was the coach. Together we had won the World Cup. In the end, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family. May God bless his soul to rest in peace. Balbir Singh ji you will always be remembered by the hockey fraternity for your immense contribution to Indian hockey."

Former India hockey captain Sardara Singh also offered his condolences and in a video message to Republic TV he said: "Shri Balbir Singh ji's passing away is a very sad moment for all of us and the whole of India. Its a dream for every Indian sportsperson to represent the country and in Olympics one day. Balbir Singh ji not only represented India but won back to back three Olympic gold medals. He has had a lot of achievements and has been and will always remain our inspiration. In this moment of grief and sadness, my prayers are with his family members. May his Soul Rest in Peace."

