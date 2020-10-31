BEL Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Men’s League Live

Quick links:
Belgium (BEL) will face Great Britain (ENG) in the upcoming FIH Pro Men’s League game on Saturday, October 31 at 9:00 pm IST (4:30 pm local time). The game will be played at the Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels. Here is our BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL vs ENG Dream11 team.
Even though their match against Germany ended in a draw, Belgium have won five of their last eight matches in the tournament, taking the top spot in the FIH Pro Men’s League standings. Thus far, Alexander Hendrickx and team have faced only one loss, which came at the hands of India in February. Great Britain, on the other hand, are bottom (9th) in the standings as they have won only one game (3 losses, 2 draws) so far in the tournament.
Also Read l NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, FIH Pro Men's League live
Simon Vandenbroucke (gk), Loic Van Doren (gk), Thibeau Stockbroekx, Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Tommy Willems, Gauthier Boccard, Augustin Meurmans, Nicolas De Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns
George Pinner (gk), Luke Taylor, Alan Forsyth, Rupert Shipperley, Harry Martin, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon (c), Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Oliver Payne (gk), Liam Ansell, Jack Waller, James Gall, Thomas Sorsby, Rhys Smith, Will Calnan, Zachary Wallace, Jacob Draper
Also Read l NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, FIH Pro Women's league preview
Also Read l GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men's FIH Pro League live
Belgium start as favourites to win the game.
There's still plenty more international hockey this week as we take on @BELRedLions & @BELRedPanthers in the #FIHProLeague tomorrow 🙌— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) October 30, 2020
🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Women) 👉 13:00
🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Men) 👉 15:30
Both games will be live on @btsport 3⃣#ThePride🦁 pic.twitter.com/MN0oPbPRwN
Also Read l GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's FIH Pro League live