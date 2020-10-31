BEL Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Men’s League Live

Belgium (BEL) will face Great Britain (ENG) in the upcoming FIH Pro Men’s League game on Saturday, October 31 at 9:00 pm IST (4:30 pm local time). The game will be played at the Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels. Here is our BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL vs ENG Dream11 team.

BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction: BEL vs ENG Dream11 team and preview

Even though their match against Germany ended in a draw, Belgium have won five of their last eight matches in the tournament, taking the top spot in the FIH Pro Men’s League standings. Thus far, Alexander Hendrickx and team have faced only one loss, which came at the hands of India in February. Great Britain, on the other hand, are bottom (9th) in the standings as they have won only one game (3 losses, 2 draws) so far in the tournament.

BEL vs ENG live: BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Time: 9:00 pm IST (4:30 pm local time)

Venue: Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels, Belgium

BEL vs ENG live: BEL vs ENG Dream11 team, squad list

BEL vs ENG Dream11 team: Belgium squad

Simon Vandenbroucke (gk), Loic Van Doren (gk), Thibeau Stockbroekx, Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Tommy Willems, Gauthier Boccard, Augustin Meurmans, Nicolas De Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

BEL vs ENG Dream11 team: Great Britain squad

George Pinner (gk), Luke Taylor, Alan Forsyth, Rupert Shipperley, Harry Martin, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon (c), Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Oliver Payne (gk), Liam Ansell, Jack Waller, James Gall, Thomas Sorsby, Rhys Smith, Will Calnan, Zachary Wallace, Jacob Draper

BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Belgium: Alexander Hendrickx, Nicolas De Kerpel, Sébastien Dockier

Great Britain: Adam Dixon, James Gall, Liam Ansell

BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction: BEL vs ENG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: George Pinner

Defenders: Adam Dixon, Alexander Hendrickx, Luke Taylor, Emmanuel Stockbroekx

Midfielders: Nicolas De Kerpel (C), James Gall (VC), Felix Denayer

Forwards: Liam Ansell, Sébastien Dockier, Alan Forsyth

BEL vs ENG live: BEL vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Belgium start as favourites to win the game.

There's still plenty more international hockey this week as we take on Belgium in the #FIHProLeague tomorrow



🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Women) 👉 13:00

🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Men) 👉 15:30



Both games will be live on BT Sport

