BEL Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Men’s League Live

Belgium (BEL) will face Netherlands (NED) in the upcoming FIH Pro Men’s League game on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels. Here is our BEL vs NED Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL vs NED Dream11 team.

BEL vs NED Dream11 prediction: BEL vs NED Dream11 team and preview

Belgium are currently leading the FIH Pro Men’s League points table, thanks to the seven games they have won so far in the tournament, losing only once. Loic Van Doren and team are eight points ahead of the Netherlands and would look to continue their dominance by winning the upcoming match. The Netherlands, on the other hand, have played eight games so far, boasting a win-loss record of 4-1 (3 draws).

BEL vs NED live: BEL vs NED Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, November 04, 2020

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels

BEL vs NED live: BEL vs NED Dream11 team, squad list

BEL vs NED Dream11 team: Belgium squad

Simon Vandenbroucke (gk), Loic Van Doren (gk), Thibeau Stockbroekx, Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Tommy Willems, Gauthier Boccard, Augustin Meurmans, Nicolas De Kerpel, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns

BEL vs NED Dream11 team: Netherlands squad

Maurits Visser (gk), Jeroen Hertzberger, Lars Balk, Jorrit Croon, Billy Bakker (c), Seve Van Ass, Sander De Wijn, Mirco Pruijser, Jelle Galema, Bjorn Kellerman, Terrance Pieters, Joep De Mol, Thierry Brinkman, Pirmin Blaak (gk), Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer, Mink Van Der Weerden, Teun Beins

BEL vs NED match prediction: Top picks

Belgium: Alexander Hendrickx, Nicolas De Kerpel, Sébastien Dockier

Netherlands: Mink Van Der Weerden, Billy Bakker, Jeroen Hertzberger

BEL vs NED match prediction: BEL vs NED Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Loic Van Doren

Defenders: Mink Van Der Weerden, Alexander Hendrickx, Jip Janssen, Arthur Van Doren

Midfielders: Nicolas De Kerpel, Billy Bakker (VC), Felix Denayer

Forwards: Jeroen Hertzberger, Sébastien Dockier (C), Mirco Pruijser

BEL vs NED live: BEL vs NED Dream11 prediction

Belgium start as favourites to win the game.

