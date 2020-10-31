BEL-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Women’s League Live

Belgium Women (BEL-W) will face Great Britain Women (ENG-W) in the upcoming game of the FIH Pro Women’s League on Saturday, October 31 at 6:30 pm IST (2:00 pm local time). The game will be played at the Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels. Here is our BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team.

BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction: BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team and preview

Belgium Women are currently seventh in the FIH Pro Women’s League standings with three losses, two draws and only one win, which came against New Zealand. Great Britain Women, on the other hand, are occupying the sixth spot with one win and two losses. However, out of the six games they have played so far in the tournament, three ended in a draw.

BEL-W vs ENG-W live: BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Time: 6:30 pm IST (2:00 pm local time)

Venue: Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels, Belgium

Also Read l NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, FIH Pro Men's League live

BEL-W vs ENG-W live: BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team, squad list

BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team: Belgium Women squad

Abi Raye, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Louise Versavel, Joanne Peeters, Alix Gerniers, Anne-Sophie Weyns, Tiphaine Duquesne, Michelle Struijk, Barbara Nelen (c), Pauline De Ryck (gk), Stephanie Vanden Borre, Elena Sotgiu (gk), Pauline Leclef, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Alexia't Serstevens, Vanessa Blockmans

BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team: Great Britain Women squad

Laura Unsworth (c), Anna Toman, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Tessa Howard, Elizabeth Neal, Sabbie Heesh (gk), Lily Owsley, Jo Hunter, Grace Balsdon, Amy Costello, Isabelle Petter, Sophie Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Holly Hunt, Miriam Pritchard (gk)

Also Read l NED-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, FIH Pro Women's league preview

BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Belgium Women: Emma Puvrez, Barbara Nelen, Louise Versavel

Great Britain Women: Anna Toman, Tessa Howard, Lily Owsley

BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction: BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Elena Sotgiu

Defenders: Anna Toman, Laura Unsworth, Emma Puvrez

Midfielders: Barbara Nelen, Tessa Howard (VC), Sarah Jones

Forwards: Louise Versavel (C), Lily Owsley, Stephanie Vanden Borre, Anne-Sophie Weyns

Also Read l GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Men's FIH Pro League live

BEL-W vs ENG-W live: BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction

Great Britain Women start as favourites to win the game.

There's still plenty more international hockey this week as we take on @BELRedLions & @BELRedPanthers in the #FIHProLeague tomorrow 🙌



🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Women) 👉 13:00

🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Men) 👉 15:30



Both games will be live on @btsport 3⃣#ThePride🦁 pic.twitter.com/MN0oPbPRwN — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) October 30, 2020

Note: The BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction and BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Women's FIH Pro League live

Image Source: GBHockey Twitter