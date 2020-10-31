BEL-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, FIH Pro Women’s League Live

Quick links:
Belgium Women (BEL-W) will face Great Britain Women (ENG-W) in the upcoming game of the FIH Pro Women’s League on Saturday, October 31 at 6:30 pm IST (2:00 pm local time). The game will be played at the Royal Uccle Sport THC in Brussels. Here is our BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and BEL-W vs ENG-W Dream11 team.
Belgium Women are currently seventh in the FIH Pro Women’s League standings with three losses, two draws and only one win, which came against New Zealand. Great Britain Women, on the other hand, are occupying the sixth spot with one win and two losses. However, out of the six games they have played so far in the tournament, three ended in a draw.
Abi Raye, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Louise Versavel, Joanne Peeters, Alix Gerniers, Anne-Sophie Weyns, Tiphaine Duquesne, Michelle Struijk, Barbara Nelen (c), Pauline De Ryck (gk), Stephanie Vanden Borre, Elena Sotgiu (gk), Pauline Leclef, Lien Hillewaert, Lucie Breyne, Alexia't Serstevens, Vanessa Blockmans
Laura Unsworth (c), Anna Toman, Sarah Jones, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Elena Rayer, Tessa Howard, Elizabeth Neal, Sabbie Heesh (gk), Lily Owsley, Jo Hunter, Grace Balsdon, Amy Costello, Isabelle Petter, Sophie Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Holly Hunt, Miriam Pritchard (gk)
Great Britain Women start as favourites to win the game.
There's still plenty more international hockey this week as we take on @BELRedLions & @BELRedPanthers in the #FIHProLeague tomorrow 🙌— Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) October 30, 2020
🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Women) 👉 13:00
🇧🇪 v 🇬🇧 (Men) 👉 15:30
Both games will be live on @btsport 3⃣#ThePride🦁 pic.twitter.com/MN0oPbPRwN
