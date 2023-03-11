‌Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gets Recognised As World’s Largest Fully Seated Hockey Stadium By Guinness Book Of World Records

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was Friday handed a certificate of recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium by Guinness Book of World Records, an official release said .

The award was given to the chief minister during the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament at Rourkela.

The Hockey World Cup 2023 was recently staged here succesfully.

The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in a record 15 months and has a seating capacity for 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience for all.

“It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for the India and Odisha,” the release issued by the chief mnister's office said.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said, “This recognition by Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark in the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundergarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport.” PTI AAM JRC JRC