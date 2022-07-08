Can India Still Qualify For Hockey Women's World Cup Quarterfinals Despite Defeat To NZ?

The India women’s hockey team finished the group stage of the ongoing FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 Spain and Netherlands on Thursday, with a 3-4 defeat at the hands of New Zealand. The win powered the Blacksticks to a first-place finish in Pool B, with a tally of two wins and a draw. At the same time, the win also meant New Zealand earned direct qualification for the quarter-final stage, as the table toppers.

How can India qualify for Hockey Women's World Cup quarterfinals?

However, despite the defeat, India still stands the chance to advance into the quarterfinals by competing in the crossover matches. As per the format of the tournament, India will now face Spain in a crossover match on July 10, in a bid to earn an indirect qualification. If they win, they will play against Australia in the quarter-final match three days later or will face Canada in a classification match on July 11.

A total of 16 teams were divided into four pools of four teams each for the Women’s World Cup. While the four table toppers earned direct qualification for the quarter-final stage, the second and third-placed teams in all groups will now lock horns in the crossovers. On this basis, having finished third in Pool B, India will now encounter Spain, who finished second in Pool C.

More about India vs New Zealand, Pool B match-

Coming back to India vs New Zealand, Pool B match on Thursday, the Indian women opened the score sheet of the match in the 3rd minute as Vandana Katariya struck her 3rd goal of the tournament. The Blacksticks were quick to retaliate as Olivia Merry scored their first goal in the 11th minute. However, Tessa Jopp added another goal to New Zealand’s tally in the 28th minute, before Frances Davies truck in the 31st minute

This India’s Lalremisiami scored the 2nd goal for the team in the 43rd minute, but the game continued to slip out of their hands. Olivia hit her second goal of the night in the 53rd minute, while Gurjit Kaur hit India’s 3rd goal in the 58th minute.

It should also be noticed that the four crossover games, scheduled to be played are, Germany vs South Africa, Belgium vs Chile, Spain vs India, and England vs South Korea. Meanwhile, India’s best-ever finish in the tournament came back in 1974, when they finished fourth. Despite the loss against New Zealand, the Indian women have been strong with their performance so far in the tournament and will be hoping to pick their first win in the do-or-die encounter.

(Image: @TheHockeyIndia/@FIH_Hockey/Twitter)