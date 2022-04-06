CBI Registers Enquiry Against Narinder Batra For Misappropriation Of Hockey India's Funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a preliminary inquiry against Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra over the alleged misappropriation of Hockey India's funds. CBI sources have alleged that Batra, along with the president of the Indian Hockey Association and unknown officials of Hockey India used funds of the sports body to the tune of Rs 35 lakhs for 'personal benefits'.

"CBI registers preliminary inquiry against Narinder Batra, president of Indian Hockey Association, and unknown officials of Hockey India on a complaint. The complaint alleges that funds of around Rs 35 lakhs of Hockey India have been spent for the personal benefit of Batra," CBI sources told ANI.

Tensions between Hockey India & Batra

It is important to mention that the latest complaint comes against the backdrop of the turf war between Narinder Batra and Hockey India with regard to the performance of the men's hockey team in tournaments. Batra reportedly sent a terse communication to the sports federation, over the team's recent defeats following which Olympian and member of the 1975 World Cup-winning team Aslam Sher Khan questioned Batra over his interest in matters of Hockey India.

Given that Batra is also the chief of the FIH (International Hockey Federation), Khan alleged that his 'interference' in matters of Hockey India was a clear conflict of interest. Notably, Batra retained the presidency of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) by the closest of margins in May 2021 defeating Belgium’s Marc Coudron 63-61 of the 124 votes.

"Definitely, it is a conflict of interest by Batra. He is the FIH president and being in that post, he can in no way interfere in the affairs of a national federation," said Aslam Sher Khan, who has challenged in the Delhi High Court some irregular appointments in HI, including that of Batra as a ‘life member’.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI