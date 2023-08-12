Chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ rock Chennai as India lift record 4th Asian Champions Trophy

Indian hockey team came from behind to register a brilliant victory against Malaysia to lift their fourth Asian Champions Trophy. India maintained their hot streak in hockey and the Harmanpreet Singh-led team will get a massive boost before the commencement of the Asian Games. The home side has now finished the tournament unbeaten as no teams have managed to get past them.

3 things you need to know

India has now lifted the Asian Champions Trophy the most number (4) of times

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh finished the tournament with nine goals the highest in the tournament

India will be one of the favourites in the Asian Games next

India defeat Malaysia 4-3 to lift the ACT title in Chennai

Jugraj Singh provided India with an early lead but goals from by Kamal Azrai, Razie Rahim, and Aminudin Muhamad saw India trailing by a massive two goals in the summit clash. But the Number fourth-ranked team took their time to stabilise their gameplay and goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and Akashdeep Singh led India to a famous victory over the Malaysians.

Vande Mataram chanting mesmerised the stadium during the game

As India equalises in the third quarter, the sound system at the stadium played out the Vande Mataram song.

The chants of Vande Mataram fill the stadium after India comes back into the game. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/Mn5ccxSG4A — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 12, 2023

What followed next was an ecstatic scene. The entire stadium burst out singing the song as both sets of players went back on the pitch after the break.