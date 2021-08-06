Last Updated:

'We have won something bigger' | Coach Sjoerd Marijne Gives Shout-out To Women's Hockey Team After Bronze Medal Match

Coach Sjoerd Marijne has given a shout-out to the Indian women's hockey team despite going down to Great Britain in the bronze medal match 4-3 on Friday

Written By
Karthik Nair
Sjoerd Marijne, Tokyo Olympics

Image: @SjoerdMarijne


The chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team Sjoerd Marijne has a special message for the girls after their heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal match on Friday. 

It was a case of so near, yet so far for the Rani Rampal-led side as they missed out on what would have been a first-ever podium finish in the Olympic Games by a whisker as only one goal separated the two sides on an all-important day.

Tokyo Olympics: Coach Sjoerd Marijne has a heartwarming message for Indian eves

Taking to Twitter, Sjoerd Marijne wrote that even though his team did not win a medal, he reckons that they have indeed won something 'bigger'. Giving further clarification on the same, the Indian women's hockey team coach added that this triumph has made Indians proud again and at the same time, also inspired millions of girls that dreams can come true as long as one works hard for it and believes it. 

READ | Sonu Sood teams up with 'Real Heroes' to congratulate India men's hockey team; see post

 Sjoerd Marijne concluded by thanking everyone for all the support.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women's team go down in a high-scoring thriller 

Coming back to the contest, India's dreams were shattered after suffering a close 4-3 loss at the hands of the Rio Olympics gold medalists Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Friday as they failed to ensure a podium finish.

The high-scoring thriller saw Great Britain come out on top with a goal that mattered the most in the final quarter to win the consolation prize.

Goalie Savita Punia had made an outstanding in the early minutes of the first quarter when the ball was struck directly at the goal and thereby ensured that India did not concede a goal instantly. India did enjoy a lot of possessions which they could not convert as the first quarter ended in a stalemate and while Great Britain did get a penalty corner, they could not find the back of the net courtesy of some good work from the Indian defence.

READ | 'Men's hockey Bronze can be turning point for India,' says former captain Viren Rasquinha

The deadlock was broken by Great Britain immediately in the second quarter when midfielder Sarah Jones got a lucky breakthrough as she took a penalty corner. GB struck yet again in the same quarter Sarah Robertson perfectly found the back of the net to put pressure on India. However, India struck back when star defender Gurjit Kaur scored a drag flick to restore her team's hopes. 

READ | India vs Great Britain Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs GBR hockey bronze medal match?

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian women's team found the equaliser in the half-time itself and it was Gurjit Kaur yet again by successfully converting a penalty corner. Just a couple of minutes before the second quarter ended, forward Navneet Kaur seemingly missed the back of the net but, Vandana Katariya showed a great presence of mind as India took the lead by scoring their third goal. 

READ | Indian women's hockey team loses bronze medal match to Great Britain, check highlights

Great Britain found that much-needed equaliser as defender Hollie Pearne-Webb scored one by taking a shot from the front of the goal. 

The Brits took the lead in the fourth and final quarter when defender Grace Balsdon scored off a penalty corner. India could have found an equaliser had it not been for a simple miss near the goalpost which was not to be as GRB players celebrated after the final whistle blew.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND