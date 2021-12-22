COVID-hit NHL Withdraw From Beijing Olympics Amid Worrying Surge In Infections: Report

Players from the National Hockey League (NHL) will not compete in the 2022 Beijing Olympics owing to concerns that they would not be able to complete the entire season due to COVID-19 postponements. According to reports, the NHL is concerned about finishing the season on time after being forced to postpone numerous games owing to an increase in coronavirus cases. Although no formal declaration has yet been made, the NHL has told its players' association that it is exercising its right to withdraw from the Beijing Olympics due to the season's disruption, according to the Associated Press.

The NHL on Monday cancelled its scheduled game between Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers due to COVID-19 concerns. The NHL and players' association also agreed to postpone five other games scheduled for Thursday, a day before the holiday break is slated to begin. On Tuesday, the NHL and the players' association agreed to start the holiday break early due to COVID-19 concerns.

To avoid federal travel restrictions, the NHL said on Sunday that cross-border games will be postponed over the break. This implies that NHL players will not be travelling to Beijing for the Olympics and will be able to use the three-week vacation to finish off games that have been postponed.

This will be the NHL players' second consecutive Olympic absence after they did not attend the Pyeongchang Games in 2018 due to a variety of reasons. With NHL players ruled out of the Beijing Olympics, Russia becomes the clear favourite to win because of a recent surge in native talent thanks to the country's own domestic hockey league.

NHL adopts enhanced COVID-19 measures

Due to the unexpected surge in COVID-19 instances amid the Omicron threat, the NHL and the players' association decided last week to adopt strengthened COVID-19 procedures. The measures will be in effect during the holiday season and into the New Year, according to the League, and will be reevaluated before January 7. Both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated players will be subject to additional measures. Daily testing, physical separation, the wearing of masks in public areas, no autograph signings, no public events, and so on are among the precautions imposed on players, executives, broadcast officials among others.

Image: AP