Eagle-eyed Seattle Kraken Hockey Fan Saves Canucks Staffer's Life With 'cancer Alert'

An eagle-eyed hockey fan Nadia Popovici turned a life safer at Canada’s Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks match after she noticed a mole on Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton. Popovici alerted him to “go see a doctor” as his mole was cancerous. Stunned at the Kraken fan’s discovery, her wit, and awareness, as well as her life-saving gesture, the two teams are now jointly honouring Popovici with $10,000 for her medical school funding. Internet lauded the most incredible act by the Kraken fan during the opening night at Climate Pledge Arena where she actually saved the assistant equipment manager's life.

Seattle Kraken fan Nadia Popovici. [Credit:AP]

The incident which has recently gained focus as Popovici is being awarded for her noble act, actually occurred during the Oct. 23 opener. Canucks assistant Brian Hamilton, known as “Red” was in the middle of shifting equipment on the Vancouver Canucks’ bench when a woman [Nadia Popovici] behind the plexiglass desperately flashed her phone at him. When he turned, he noticed a message on her phone in large font that read, the mole on the back of his neck was cancerous and could be life-threatening, and therefore he needed to get it checked, urgently. Later, the hockey fan’s advice turned out to be factual for the assistant.

#SeaKraken family! We need your help to find a woman who attended our home-opener on Oct. 23rd!



RT to spread the word! https://t.co/wOxR9Rru6J — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2022

What seemed like a small gesture from @SeattleKraken fan Nadia Popovici, ended up truly changing @Canucks' equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton's life forever. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yWWydrCP7W — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2022

Together with the @SeattleKraken, we awarded Nadia Popovici a $10,000 scholarship for medical school as a show of our appreciation 👏 pic.twitter.com/VgK8aMgJTA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

“I felt bad at the moment because I’m walking off the bench and she put her phone up to the glass and on the phone it said the mole on the back of your neck is cancer. And it threw me off,” Hamilton recalled on Saturday with the Canadian reporters, as the Canucks played their second game of the season in Seattle at the same place. “So I kind of just shrugged and kept going. My initial response when I found out was I felt bad because I felt like I didn’t really give her the time of day. I’m excited that she knows because she needs to know,” he added.

#HockeyTwitter, we need your help!



Please RT to spread the word and help us connect Red with the woman he considers his hero. pic.twitter.com/HlZybgOnjf — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

UPDATE: She has been found! Thank you to everyone who helped to find her! — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2022

‘Wanted to thank her for her persistence..’

On Saturday, as they kick-started their second match, the Canucks posted a letter from Hamilton that narrated the entire heart-touching incident. He expressed his thanks and desire to meet the woman who actually saved his life. Turns out, the 22-year-old Nadia Popovici, who was contacted by both the teams, appeared at least 90 minutes before the Kraken and Canucks match and stole the show.

“The fact that I got to look him in the eye and hear what happened from his perspective,” said Popovici, expressing gratitude that he heeded her advice. The Kraken fan graduated from the University of Washington and was informed that she wished to pursue studies at a medical school. She was awarded funding for her smart, vigilance, and praise-worthy act.

On 10/23 #SeaKraken fan Nadia Popovici urgently banged on the glass to alert @Canucks Asst. Equipment Manager Brian Hamilton of an abnormal mole that turned out to be life-threatening.



Today, they reunited for the first time since she saved his life → https://t.co/ueSuAwoz6s pic.twitter.com/zd8d8Rn7PU — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 2, 2022

“Imagine how jarring that is to for you to be at work and someone just kind of looks at you and says, ‘Hey, maybe you go see a doctor.’ That’s not what you want to hear. So the fact that I got to see him and talk to his family members that have been really impacted by him dodging a big bullet that’s so special,” she said, according to NYPost.

While “Red” had been with Canucks for nearly 20 years, starting with the team in 2002, his mole was never noticed by any of the members. He was both shocked and thankful that Popovici was able to even notice a mole that he didn’t know existed. 22-year-old Nadia Popovici is now being hailed a ‘hero’ online.

"She's the story. She's the person that did this. She saved the life. She needs to know her efforts were valid and bang on."



🗣 Part 2 of Brian "Red" Hamilton's interview involving the heroic Seattle fan pic.twitter.com/Sbh7Jmugcv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 1, 2022

Canucks posted footage of “Red” and Popovici finally meeting and embracing each other as a token of thanks. "I'm thrilled," Hamilton said on a Zoom media call. "It's the whole reason the letter was written. I wanted to thank her for her persistence." He added, "My mom wants her to know she loves her."

The internet came together to find Nadia Popovici on Saturday. 🔍 pic.twitter.com/bJUYX8XXD6 — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2022

We appreciate all your assistance in helping us find her and arranging this meeting! — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022