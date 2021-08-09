India's Women's Hockey team's Tokyo Olympics coach Sjoerd Marijne on Sunday, August 8 thanked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for announcing Rs 31 lakh each to members of the Indian women's hockey team. The Chief Minister on August 7 announced the state's decision to honour 'all the member daughters of this team'. The Women's Hockey team created History during Tokyo Olympics 2020 by reaching the semifinals for the first time.

The coach who has stepped down from his position described the announcement as a 'beautiful recognition and gesture for our team'.

"Dear @ChouhanShivraj Sir what a beautiful recognition and gesture for our team!" wrote Sjoerd Marijne on his Twitter account.

In an official statement, the CM announced, "Our women's hockey team put up a great game in the Olympics. They may have lost, but won the heart of the country. We have decided that all the member daughters of this team will be honoured with a ₹ 31 lakh each. I believe that our daughters will win in the future".

Indian Women's Hockey team's performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Despite not making it to the medal, the team performed extraordinary by booking a slot at the semifinal and defeating three-time champion Australia 1-0. Even in their match for Bronze, India was in the lead with 3-2 in the first round, but slowly Britain's team dominated and capitalised on the match. The most awaited victory slipped out of India's hands as world no.4 Great Britain claimed the win after scoring 4-3. However, several rewards and recognisation have been announced for the women champions as they enhanced India's name among world champions.

Indian Women's Hockey- Who announced what for the team?

The women's team missed the medal with a narrow mark however several announcements have been made by State Governments to honour the champions. In the latest, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami named Team India's hockey player Vandana Katariya as the brand ambassador of the state's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development. Prior to that, the Chief Minister had announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the hockey player who hails from Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Friday, August 6, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had announced Rs 50 lakh cash-reward and 'Pakka Houses' for the state's women hockey players, who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Besides Jharkhand, the Haryana government had also announced that it will honour the 9 history-making women's hockey players of the state with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar. It is also worth mentioning that the Indian Women's Hockey team has also reached highest-ever world ranking, number 8, with their current performance.