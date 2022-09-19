Ex-India Hockey Coach Sjoerd Marijne Faces Flak Over Explosive Remark At Manpreet Singh

Former India hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne finds himself in the headlines for his explosive revelations about the India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. Speaking about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal-winning captain in his upcoming book ‘Will Power – The Inside Story of the Incredible Turnaround in Indian Women’s Hockey', Marijne reportedly accused that the hockey star asked a player “stop playing so well because his friends were not able to get into the team”. During his time in India, Marijne served as the head coach of both the national men’s and women’s hockey team.

As per newspaper reports, Marijne claimed in his book that Manpreet instructed the player to underperform in 2018. Shedding thoughts about the allegations against the India men’s hockey captain, the players issued a joint statement. The players revealed disappointment with the former coach’s actions while adding that they are in process of legal remedies against Marijne.

'He has used his time of coaching us for commercial gain': Players

“We have come together to state our deep disappointment in his (Marijne’s) exploitation of our personal information and false accusations. He has used his time of coaching us for commercial gain to sell his book at the cost of our reputations. This is a complete breach of trust and his duty of care as a coach. It also leads to all Indian athletes like us to feel vulnerable in such situations. We are in the process of pursuing legal remedies against Mr. Sjoerd Marijne and the publishers of the book in question, Harper Collins,” the joint statement by the Indian players read.

Hockey India to stand tall with both teams to defend integrity

The teams pointed out that Marijne should have reported the incident if it indeed happened. However, no such complaint was made to Hockey India or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). “We would like to collectively question Mr Sjoerd Marijne, that if any of the claimed incidence took place under his watch there should be record of an allegation filed to Hockey India or the Sports Authority of India at the time. On checking with the authorities, we have found no such record of complaint,” the players added in the statement.

The teams further revealed their disappointment by saying that both the men’s and women’s hockey teams will stand together and defend their integrity. Citing the country, teams, and hockey as their top priority, the teams added that they won’t let their team members be affected by someone’s personal gains. “Our country, team and the sport of hockey are our collective top priority and under no circumstances will we allow for the integrity of any of our team members to be compromised for anyone else’s personal gain,” the statement further read.

(With inputs from PTI)