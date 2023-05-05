'Hockey Has Changed In India, And It Has Changed For Good': India Captain Savita Punia

Savita Punia, the skipper and the goalkeeper of India women's hockey team in an exclusive conversation with Republic World opened up on multiple facets of her international career. The Indian skipper also addressed the controversial penalty shootout in the Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinals against Australia. Haryana-based Savita Punia also opened up on how the game of hockey has evolved and where India stands in comparison to the overseas countries as far as infrastructure for hockey is concerned.

The Indian skipper also spoke at length about what the Indian team wants to achieve in the upcoming Asian Games and the Olympics. Savita Punia's interview with Republic World sheds light on international athletes' struggles, their aspirations, and how they want to do everything possible to make their compatriots and their country proud.

It's a great honour for me to be given accolades and award for the best goalkeeper in #FIHNationsCup Behind this, its a lot of hard-work of complete team, our coach and entire staff, without whom this won’t be possible. This belongs to all of you🇮🇳🏆🥇 Cheers for Team India pic.twitter.com/C8efEGekS7 — Savita Punia (@savitahockey) December 19, 2022

Q. You come from a very small district in Haryana and you have gone on to represent India. How has the journey been so far, what were the challenges that you faced?

I belong to a very small district in Haryana and everybody knows that it wasn't easy to take up the sport when you are from a middle-class background. Adding to that, there also isn't a guarantee that you can build a future for yourself from this sport. I was lucky that my family supported me and I owe everything to them. It was my parents and my coaches who introduced me to hockey. I played the sport because of my family, but I took up the sport due to my grandfather. When I was selected for the Indian team back in 2008, that is when I realized that I have to go through the grind and hustle a bit more than others. There was an article printed on me once I got selected and I showed it to my grandfather. He wasn't educated enough and I was his only source of happiness. He promised me that he'll learn how to read. After 12 months, he fulfilled his promise and read the entire article on his own. This particular incident motivated me so much that going forward I wanted to work even harder and give my all to the sport.

Q. You also happen to be the goalie of your side, how much does a goalkeeper impact a game of hockey in terms of planning and controlling?

What do you think we do other than saving goals? (chuckles) It is a matter of the past when people used to concentrate only on scoring goals, but modern hockey is a bit different and every match is an arm wrestle in terms of strategic planning. Attack and defense, both are given the same importance in modern-day hockey. I enjoy the planning bit and I pass on my experience whenever required. The goalie is a crucial cog in the wheel and hence has to stay upbeat throughout the game.

Q. The Indian team visited South Africa and the Netherlands earlier this year, what according to you is the difference in infrastructural model that India has for hockey as compared to the overseas countries?

The Netherlands has the best infrastructure and environment for hockey, this is why when they rope in youngsters in their national squad, they look ready and raring to go. On the other hand, when someone starts playing for India, someone who is coming from a junior level, he/she takes a bit of time to adjust to the environment and get used to the advanced training module which is a must to play at the highest level. Hockey has changed a lot in India with time and it has changed for good, the grounds have become better, and the infrastructure has become better. A lot of work is being done on the grassroots level. Odisha has led the charge for hockey, so let's say that with time, we will excel in hockey if we continue to develop at the same pace.

Q. You led the Indian team in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, unfortunately, due to a few wrong decisions the team lost the semifinal against Australia. How does the team recover from a setback like that?

The decision was quite tough on us. It was not only us who felt things in a certain way, anybody in shoes would've felt heartbroken. Unfortunately, incidents like this can't be changed. Honestly, it does hurt a bit but you can hardly do anything about it. The clock controversy was a shock but we all tried to take out the positives and learn something new from it. Going forward we will have this incident at the back of our minds and will plan things accordingly. These things only add experience and in some way or the other elevate your experience. Undoubtedly we played good hockey, but what happened there was just unexpected.

Q. What is the roadmap that the Indian team tends to follow for the Asian Games 2023 and the Olympic Games 2024?