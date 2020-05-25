FIH, AHF Send Condolence Letters To IHF On Balbir Singh's Demise

International Hockey Federation and Asian Hockey Federations have sent a letter of condolences to Hockey India for the demise of one of the greatest Indian hockey players -- Balbir Singh (senior).

FIH president Narendra Batra said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing away of a hockey legend and three-time Olympic Games Gold winner Padma Shri Balbir Singh. Padma Shri Balbir Singh will be remembered not only as a highly talented and outstanding international player who represented his country in three Olympic Games from 1948 to 1956 but also as a man greatly dedicated to our sport, sharing his experience and knowledge through his coaching with the Indian team."

"Our thoughts are also very much with his family at this very difficult time. May we kindly ask you to forward our letter to Mr Singh’s family.

"The FIH Executive Board Members and the global hockey community join us in extending our condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends."

The AHF also sent a similar letter to Hockey India with its president Fumio Ogura writing: "We are much aggrieved to learn about the demise of Padma Shiri Mr Balbir Singh Dosanjh - an avid hockey legend and a stalwart, three times Olympic gold medal winner for Hockey India. Indeed, this is a sad moment not only for Hockey India, Asian Hockey Community but for the global hockey and sports fraternity.

"Undeniably Mr Balbir Singh will be remembered not only as a key member of Indian hockey Olympic squad that won Olympic Gold Medals at 1946 (London), 1952 (Helsinki), and 1956 (Melbourne) Olympic Games but for his immense contributions and love for the game of hockey on the pitch and beyond. We will cherish the memories of his hat trick at the 1952 Olympics - a record in the Olympic History (6-1) for the maximum goals in an Olympic Games hockey final.

"Certainly Mr. Balbir Singh will long be remembered for his devotedness and contributions for the field hockey in India and at global hockey arena as Mr. Balbir Singh left behind a legacy which will always be cherished and serve as a beacon for many budding talents. I myself, on behalf of President Asian Hockey Federation, all the honourable Executive board

Members and Asian hockey family, offer our earnest sympathies and extend our heartfelt condolences to you and the bereaved family. We are sorry to have lost such a great player and hockey leader."

