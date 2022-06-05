FIH Hockey 5s Live Streaming: How To Watch Indian Men's & Women's Team In Action On Sunday

The Indian men's and women's hockey team will be in action on Sunday in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s. India men's team kicked off their campaign with a 4-3 win over Switzerland on Saturday but drew 2-2 against Pakistan in Lausanne, Switzerland. The Indian women's team on the other hand, failed to win any match on Saturday as they lost both their matches to Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3) respectively..

Indian men's team are now in 3rd position in the points table behind Poland and Pakistan. While the women's team languish in last position with two defeats in two matches. Now both the team would look to leave behind the disappointment as they return to the field again on Sunday. Men's team face Malaysia and Poland while the women's team take on Switzerland and South Africa.

Before the match, let's have a look at the match details of the FIH Hockey 5s tournament:-

Where are FIH Hockey 5s matches taking place?

India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs Poland FIH Hockey 5s matches will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When will FIH Hockey 5s hockey matches take place?

India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs Poland FIH Hockey 5s matches take place on June 5 (Sunday), 2022.

What time are FIH Hockey 5s hockey matches starting LIVE?

India vs Switzerland (6pm), India vs Malaysia (4:30 pm), India vs South Africa (8 pm) and India vs Poland (8:30 pm) FIH Hockey 5s matches start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will FIH Hockey 5s hockey matches LIVE Broadcast will be shown?

India vs Switzerland, India vs Malaysia, India vs South Africa and India vs Poland FIH Hockey 5s matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of FIH Hockey 5s will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

FIH Hockey 5s: How have India fared so far?

A Hockey 5s match is of 20 minutes divide into two halves of 10 minutes each.

In its second match of the day, the Indian men's team led twice but conceded a last minute goal to play out a 2-2 draw against the arch-rivals..

Raheel Mohammed gave India the lead in the very first minute through a field goal before Laiqat Arshad restored parity six minutes later.

India took the lead once again in the 18th minute with Gursahibjit Singh finding the target but could not stop Abdul Rehman from finding the equaliser for Pakistan with seconds left in the match.

Disappointment for Women's team

Kujur Ajmina (1st and 7th minutes) scored a brace while Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal (18th) was the other goal-getter for India against Uruguay in their first match of the day. Uruguay captain Viana Teresa (2nd, 10th and 19th) struck thrice while Vilar Manuela (6th) was the other goal scorer.

Later, the Indian team, led by Etimarpu Rajani, was outplayed by Poland 1-3. Rashmita Minz (6th) was India's lone goal-getter.

The Indian women India face Switzerland and South Africa on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)