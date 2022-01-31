FIH Hockey Pro League: India Women's Hockey Team Thrash China 7-1 On Debut

The India women’s hockey team, led by goalkeeper Savita Punia, earned a thumping 7-1 victory over China on Monday and made their FIH Hockey Pro League debut in style. The FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 (Women) is currently underway at the Muscat in Oman, and India’s 7-1 victory comes a few days after India defeated China in the Women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament. The Indian women earned a 2-0 victory over China to finish the Asia Cup as the bronze medallist on January 29.

Meanwhile, during Monday’s FIH Hockey Pro League match, Navneet Kaur opened the scoresheet of the match by scoring India’s first goal of the night, five minutes into the game. In the 10th minute of the match, the Indian skipper Savita Punia made a super save and denied the Chinese women their first goal by saving the penalty corner. However, a close-range finish by Neha in the 12th minute earned India a 0:2 lead before the first quarter ended. India were awarded a penalty corner in the 23rd minute of the game, but a good save by the Chinese keeper saw India finishing the first half on 2-0.

Sharmila Devi scores twice as the Indian women's display sheer dominance

Vandana Katariya’s effort in the 40th minute further provided a 3-goal cushion to the Indians, while China retaliated with their first goal in the 43rd minute. In the final quarter of the match, India found their fourth goal in the 47th minute, courtesy of a calm and composed effort by Sharmila Devi. Sharmila scored her second goal of the night in the next minute and struck the 5th goal for India. Gurjit Kaur also joined the celebration by scoring in the 50th minute, as Sushila found the seventh goal for India in the 52nd minute as the team was rewarded for their dominant performance. India and China will clash against each other for the second time in the tournament on February 1.