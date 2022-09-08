FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Draw: India Drawn With England, Spain And Wales In Pool D

The official draw for the forthcoming FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 were held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha earlier today. The Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played from January 13 to January 29, next year at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela in the state of Odisha. Meanwhile, India have been drawn in the Pool D of the tournament, alongside heavyweights like Spain, England, and Wales.

Hosts India are the highest-ranked team at World No. 5 in the Pool D. They will face the World No. 6 ranked England in the group stage, having last played them during a thrilling 4-4 match at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, two-time silver medallists Spain are current ranked 8th, while World No. 16 Wales will make their maiden World Cup appearance.

Australia and Argentina headline Pool A of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Last edition’s bronze medallists Australia find themselves place in the Pool A of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, alongside 2016 Olympic champions Argentina. While Argentina are currently ranked no. 7 in the world, they are accompanied by World No. 11 France and World No. 14 South Africa. This will be the fourth World Cup appearance for France.

Defending world champions Belgium accompanied by Germany in Pool B

Meanwhile, the Pool B of Men’s World Cup 2023 will feature the reigning world champions Belgium locking horns against 2002 and 2006 world champions Germany. While Belgium is ranked as World No. 2, they will be the top seed in the tournament. Germany and Belgium will face World No. 12 Korea and World No. 17 Japan in the Pool B.

Which teams are place in the Pool C of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023?

At the same time, the Pool C of the World Cup consists of last edition’s finalists’ Netherlands, who are currently ranked no. 3 in the world. World No. 9 New Zealand, no. 10 Malaysia and no. 23 Chile have been also drawn in the Pool C. Chile will also make their maiden World Cup appearance in 2023.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 draw: Group-wise division of teams

Pool A -

Australia

Argentina

France

South Africa

Pool B -

Belgium

Germany

Korea

Japan

Pool C-

Netherlands

New Zealand

Malaysia

Chile

Pool D-