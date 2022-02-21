FIH Pro League: Savita Punia To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team In Rani Rampal's Absence

The Indian Women's hockey team is set to face Spain in their next match of the FIH Pro League matches without their star player Rani Rampal who has been left out due to injury. With a new captain at the helm, the Indian women's hockey team will play their forthcoming matches in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 26th and 27th February 2022.

FIH Pro League: Savita Punia to lead Indian women's hockey team

Without Rani Rampal at the helm, the squad will be led by ace goalkeeper Savita Punia meanwhile Deep Grace Ekka will serve as vice-captain. The team will have a new face with forward Sangita Kumari brought into the side due to her performance with the Junior India side. Under the leadership of Savita, the Indian women finished third in the Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman last month.

Following the selection Janneke Schopman, the Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team said, “We are excited to kick off our home Pro League games vs Spain. We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can against Spain. When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise."

She further added, “Spain is a strong opponent, they have consistently performed at a high level only narrowly missing out on the Semi-Finals in Tokyo and clinching the Bronze medal in the last World Cup. They are very skilful and play from a tight defence, so we are looking to use our own speed and skills and strong defence to compete well against them."

Indian women's hockey squad for FIH Pro League

Goalkeepers: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Rajani Etimarpu

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Namita Toppo

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Rajwinder Kaur

Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan

Image: Hockey India / Twitter