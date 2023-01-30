From Olympic Bronze To CWG Silver, Graham Reid's Legacy As Team India Head Coach

Indian Men's Hockey Team chief coach Graham Reid has stepped down following the Men in Blue's poor performance in World Cup 2023. India were the host of the recently-concluded World Cup, which was held in Odisha from January 13-29. India failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after going down against New Zealand in the crossover match on January 22. After India's early exit, Reid had said that his contract will be reviewed.

It has been now confirmed that Reid has resigned from the position along with analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton. According to reports, Reid submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Monday, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Germany beat defending champions Belgium to win the coveted trophy.

Reid's contract with the Indian team was due to run till the 2024 Paris Olympics but it came to an early end due to India's shock exit from the World Cup before the quarterfinal stage. The Australian official was appointed the head coach in 2019 following India's less-than-impressive quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup. Let's take a look at Reid's legacy as head coach of the Indian men's hockey team.

Graham Reid's stats as head coach of India

Reid has coached a total of 83 matches for India excluding the classification games at World Cup 2023. Out of the 83 matches coached by Reid, India emerged victorious in 49 games and lost 21. India managed to draw 13 matches under Reid's coaching. Ever since he replaced Harendra Singh as head coach of Team India, the Men in Blue have won four medals across various tournaments including a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Summer Olympics, Tokyo 2020 - Bronze

Asian Champions Trophy, Dhaka 2021 - Bronze

Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 - Silver

Asia Cup, Jakarta 2022 - Bronze

Image: PTI