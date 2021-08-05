Gautam Gambhir Calls India's Historic Bronze Medal Win 'bigger Than Any World Cup'

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has come forwarded and congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for ensuring a podium finish in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 after a 5-4 win over the Rio 2016 bronze medalists Germany during their bronze medal clash on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gauti has also explained how much this bronze medal win by Manpreet Singh & Co. means to him.

India wins hockey bronze: Gambhir explains the significance of this triumph

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gautam Gambhir wrote 'Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup!'

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

Gautam Gambhir was the star for Team India with the bat in both their world title triumphs. The swashbuckling opener rose to the occasion in both the summit clashes. He had scored 75 (2007 T20 World Cup), and 97 (2011 ODI World Cup) and both turned out to be match-winning knocks.

Tokyo Olympics: India hockey team rewrites history

India had finished as the quarterfinalists at the previous edition of the Olympic Games in Rio but on this occasion, not only did they go two steps further but also managed a podium finish for the first time in 41 years i.e. after the 1980 edition of the Olympics that were held in the Russian capital of Moscow where they went on to win their record eighth Olympic gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Hockey live score

The Indian team's quest for a record ninth hockey Olympic gold ended on Tuesday after a one-sided loss 5-2 loss to Belgium which meant that they now had to play for winning the consolation prize i.e. the bronze medal which Manpreet Singh & Co. did any emphatic fashion.

India helped by a brace by Simranjeet Singh, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh too added to the goal tally. Trailing in the second minute from a goal by Timur Oruz, Simranjeet equalised in the 17th minute. However, India received a setback when they trailed by two goals in the span of a minute, courtesy goals by Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) respectively.

India then scored four goals in the span of seven minutes when Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Simranjeet Singh again added to the tally. A goal by Lukas Windfeder in 48th minute gave the Indians a cause for worry, but they held on to their lead despite some intense attacking from Germans towards the end.

The Germans who were defending their bronze medal failed to retain it as they fell short by a margin of one goal as the title changed hands. In fact, Germany had even pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field but to no avail.

Not just the men, even the women's team is gearing up for a bronze medal encounter. After their heartbreaking semi-final loss to Argentina by 1-2, they will be playing against Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday and they would be looking forward to winning their first-ever Olympic medal.