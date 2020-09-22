GER Vs BEL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Men's FIH Pro League Live

Germany (GER) will square up against Belgium (BEL) in the upcoming FIH Pro League match on Tuesday, September 22 at Hockey-Club in Düsseldorf, Germany. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST. The Belgium Men’s team is currently leading the FIH Pro League standings with a win-loss record of 4-1 in the six matches they have played in the tournament (1 ended in a draw). Germany, on the other hand, is on the second last spot (8th) of the table as they have won one out of the two matches they have played in the FIH Pro League.

Fans can play the GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction and GER vs BEL Dream11 team.

GER vs BEL live: GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Hockey-Club in Düsseldorf, Germany

GER vs BEL live: GER vs BEL Dream11 team - Squads

GER vs BEL Dream11 team: Germany squad

Grambusch Mats, Lukas Windfeder, Martin Häner, Niklas Wellen, Constantin Staib, Tobias Hauke (c), Martin Zwicker, Florian Fuchs, Benedikt Fürk, Niklas Bosserhoff, Aly Victor (gk), Linus Müller, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann, Ferdinand Weinke, Marco Miltkau, Johannes Große, Malte Hellwig, Alexander Stadler (gk).

GER vs BEL Dream11 team: Belgium squad

Loic Van Doren (gk), Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas Poncelet, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Felix Denayer (c), William Ghislain, Vincent Vanasch (gk), Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Antoine Kina, Loïck Luypaert, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon.

GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Germany: Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Florian Fuchs

Belgium: Arthur Van Doren, Nicolas De Kerpel, Sébastien Dockier

GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction: GER vs BEL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aly Victor

Defenders: Arthur Van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur De Sloover, Lukas Windfeder

Midfielders: Nicolas De Kerpel, Felix Denayer, Niklas Wellen

Forwards: Sébastien Dockier, Florian Fuchs, Marco Miltkau

GER vs BEL live: GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Belgium start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The GER vs BEL Dream11 prediction and GER vs BEL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GER vs BEL Dream11 team and GER vs BEL playing 11 does not guarantee positive results.

