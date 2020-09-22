GER-W Vs BEL-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's FIH Pro League Live

The Germany Women’s (GER-W) team will go up against Belgium Women (BEL-W) in the upcoming FIH Pro League match on Tuesday, September 22 at Hockey-Club in Düsseldorf, Germany. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST. The Belgium Women’s team currently occupies the fifth spot in the FIH Pro League standings with a win-loss record of 1-1 in the four matches they have played in the tournament (2 ended in draws). Germany Women, on the other hand, are yet to play a match, currently seventh in the standings.

Fans can play the GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction and GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team.

GER-W vs BEL-W live: GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Hockey-Club in Düsseldorf, Germany

GER-W vs BEL-W live: GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team, squad list

GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team: Germany Women’s squad

Amelie Wortmann, Nike Lorenz, Selin Oruz, Lena Micheel, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Janne Müller-Wieland (c), Sonja Zimmermann, Lisa Altenburg, Cecile Pieper, Pia Maertens, Rosa Kruger (gk), Anne Schröder, Elisa Gräve, Nathalie Kubalski (gk), Maike Schaunig, Franzisca Hauke, Naomi Heyn, Hanna Granitzki.

GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team: Belgium Women’s squad

Abi Raye, Judith Vandermeiren, Emma Puvrez, Louise Versavel, Alix Gerniers, Anne-Sophie Weyns, Tiphaine Duquesne, Michelle Struijk, Barbara Nelen (c), Elena Sotgiu (gk), Lien Hillewaert, Justine Rasir, Elodie Picard (gk), Ambre Ballenghien, Charlotte Englebert, Alexia 't Serstevens, Vanessa Blockmans, Hélène Brasseur.

GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Germany Women’s: Janne Müller-Wieland, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Franzisca Hauke

Belgium Women’s: Emma Puvrez, Barbara Nelen, Anne-Sophie Weyns

GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction: GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Elena Sotgiu

Defenders: Emma Puvrez, Janne Müller-Wieland, Judith Vandermeiren, Tiphaine Duquesne

Midfielders: Barbara Nelen, Franzisca Hauke, Anne Schröder (VC)

Forwards: Charlotte Stapenhorst, Lisa Altenburg (C), Anne-Sophie Weyns

GER-W vs BEL-W live: GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction

Belgium Women’s start as favourites to win the match.

Note: The GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 prediction and GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GER-W vs BEL-W Dream11 team and GER-W vs BEL-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

